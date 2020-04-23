How to Clean a Krups Coffee Grinder

—

Coffee is a morning beverage for many coffee lovers. It can refresh you up in the morning and it can prepare you for the day. A coffee can relax a coffee lover in the evening and can take stress away.

Good coffee is one of the most important needs of a coffee lover. It can depend on a lot of things which can be beans, flavors and the way you make a coffee. One of the most important factors can be your coffee maker as many coffee makers can have different ways to make a coffee.

Do you need to go to a cafe every time you need coffee:

You may not be required to go to your favorite cafe every time you need a coffee. You can also make a delicious cup of coffee at your workplace or house depending on some factors.

Condition of beans:

The roasting date of beans is very important if you like a certain coffee.

Coffee maker :

The way your coffee tastes can depend on the coffee maker and the way it is making your coffee.

How often you need to clean your grinder:

The maintenance and cleaning of your coffee maker can also affect the taste of your coffee.

The oil from beans of the coffee and particles of the coffee can mix together to form a layer of oil which can badly affect the taste of coffee if oil gets rancid.

Coffee particles can reach every corner of your coffee maker so you would require to clean it after some time.

You should clean your coffee maker once a week and you should consider deep cleaning once in two weeks to keep your grinder in good shape.

You can use rice for cleaning:

Sometimes rice can be used for cleaning because they can absorb the mixture of oil and bean particles.

Method to use rice:

You can do cleaning using rice with simple steps.

You need to put about 20-25 grams of rice in the hopper. The rice should be dry and uncooked.

Now you should grind the rice until they get converted to a fine powder. The rice can absorb the mixture of oil and particles deposited in the grinder.

After properly grinding the rice you should dump the powder away.

Then you need to clean inside part of a coffee maker with a damp cloth.

You can use rice to clean every time you feel that your coffee is not tasting good but using rice come with advantages and disadvantages so it can never be a permanent solution.

Krups coffee maker:

Krups Coffee maker comes with two stainless steel blades that can whirl and chop coffee beans efficiently that is why it is known as coffee maker with a grinder.

Grinding coffee and spices:

Krups coffee maker has the ability to grind all the spices with 180w grinder and it has the capacity to grind beans for 15 cups of coffee.

Safety switch:

The grinder has a safety switch which is called lid activated safety switch. The grinder does not work as long as its safety switch is not activated.

Why Krups coffee maker is special?

Good quality beans are required for a good coffee but if those beans are not converted into finely ground coffee, the grind can be too coarse if beans are not ground properly and most importantly if a good grinder is not used.

If beans are not grounded properly that means the coffee will brew slower and some flavors may be lost and similarly, if coffee beans are too fine they may lack aroma and slight bitterness which is not a good thing for most of the coffee lovers.

Grinding of beans must be balanced. Too much grinding can be as bad as too little grinding. It depends on the coffee maker and the type of coffee.

Different coffees taste best with different grind sizes so you have to find the best combination for your coffee.

Krups coffee maker will give you the ability to make the type of coffee you want as it allows you to grind coffee beans according to your requirements.

How to Clean Krups coffee maker:

A coffee maker with so many abilities and which can be used to grind coffee and spices of different types must be required to clean most often than others.

If you are worried about the residual of coffee beans in the coffee maker and it is hurting its effectiveness then you can easily get rid of it.

You can clean the Krups coffee maker by following these steps:

Use a paintbrush of small size:

The first thing you need to do is brush out the ground coffee. You can simply do it by using a small size paintbrush that can be half an inch. You need to brush out coffee from every corner of your coffee maker.

Use a damp paper towel to clean fine powder:

After cleaning ground coffee still there can be powder depositions in the coffee maker. You can take care of it by using a damp paper towel to clean it but still, there can be some coffee bean oil deposition in the coffee maker.

Grind some dry rice to get rid of the oil deposition :

After cleaning and with brush and damp towel now you should grind some rice in the coffee maker as rice has the ability to absorb oil so it can take care of oil depositions. Once the rice is fully ground now you can dump the rice away.

Use a brush and a clean damp towel to clean again:

Now you should clean the coffee maker using a brush and damp towel again to make sure any residual of rice powder is not left which may change the taste of the coffee.

Once you complete these steps you are good to use coffee maker to grind anything again.

Final Thought :

Krups coffee maker is used for grinding coffee beans and spices so it is important that it should be cleaned after use. You can follow simple steps to clean it and enjoy your cup of coffee without any worries.

