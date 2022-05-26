How to Cope With Distressing Current Events on the News

—

Have you ever wondered about how you can cope with the current distressing events displayed on the news? Every day, we hear about new horrors and atrocities, and it’s perhaps no surprise that this has left many people feeling hurt, shocked, and scared. However, there are ways we can all come together to cope with distressing current events on the news – and we’ve outlined just a few of these as follows to help you come to terms with what’s happening without it having to hurt quite so badly.

4 Ideas to Help Cope with Distressing Current Events on the News

The recent events dominating the news have been, without a doubt, exceptionally distressing. Whether or not you live in or have friends in Ukraine, or if you’re simply watching from an outsider’s perspective, the recent events have left us all feeling a little pained and scarred. However, it doesn’t necessarily have to be this way! With a little care and compassion, we can all come together to support one another – and, critically, help each other cope with the current distressing events playing out on the news.

#1 Be There for One Another

One of the most important things to consider at the moment, when we’re all feeling a little shocked and scared, is to ensure that we are all here for one another. Indeed, coping with distressing events on the news can be tough, but it’s a little easier to cope with when we come together and support one another. Simple changes, such as spending a little more time with the family or buying your daughter a gift that says “You are my Sunshine” or a rainbow ring will go a long way toward reassuring everyone and keeping your family calm.

#2 Support Good Causes

Another great option you could consider to cope with the current, distressing events on the news is simple: support good causes where you can. This idea doesn’t necessarily have to be financial support; for example, just donating your time or spreading the word can help make a genuine, positive difference.

#3 Get Out and About

Being stuck inside for too long can understandably be distressing. With this in mind, if you’ve been feeling a little overwhelmed by recent events, try to get outside in the sun and fresh air for a walk. It might make a big difference.

#4 Practice Mindfulness

Mindfulness can be an excellent tool for overcoming stress – and so, if you’ve been struggling to cope with the recent distressing current events on the news, we recommend trying it out. Mindfulness doesn’t have to be difficult; whatever works for you is ideal.

“Some days, doing ‘the best we can’ may still fall short of what we would like to be able to do, but life isn’t perfect—on any front—and doing what we can with what we have is the most we should expect of ourselves or anyone else.” – Fred Rogers

Final Thoughts

A lot is going on at the minute – and it’s perhaps no surprise that people have found themselves feeling a little shocked and scared by all of these recent events. However, it shouldn’t necessarily have to be this way. By coming together as a community and looking out for each other during these difficult times, we can all make a difference for our own happiness and wellbeing – and, hopefully, support others with their own growth and strength as well.

