How to Ensure Your Air Conditioner is in Proper Working Order

As we head towards summer, many of you reading this post will be starting to think about turning your HVAC systems on to ensure the atmosphere in your home is cool and comfortable. To get the benefit of your air conditioner though, you need to make sure that it is in proper working order, particularly if it hasn’t been used since last year. To do this, there are many simple things you can do yourself, if you just have a little knowledge of the various00 aircon parts. In this post, we are going to look at just a few. So, if you want to make sure your air conditioner works as well as it should, check out these things you can do before you start using it and remember these steps should also be repeated while you are using it.

Check the Insulation

The pressure line, which is a large cold line that contains the vaporized refrigerant from the building, should be insulated to avoid a build-up of condensation. However, be aware the smaller, high-pressure line, which is warm to the touch and carries condensed refrigerant into the house, does not require pipe insulation.

Over time, the insulation on outside HVAC unit lines will deteriorate from eroding, and sun rays. When the pipe is not well insulated, the aircon will not work as it should, and lose effectiveness. When insulation is not up to par, it furthermore uses more energy as the equipment must work harder to sustain the desired temperature.

It is easy to insulate the pipe yourself providing you can reach it. Before putting the new insulation in place, clean the pipe with a solvent. Make sure you buy lagging of the correct diameter, and its also a good idea to purchase insulation tape at the same time for wrapping pipe ends and service valves. Be sure to check the insulation tape is wrapped tight around the service values and securely pressed against the outer wall.

Clean the System

Further to the above, you should also give your air conditioner a good clean before you start using it. Make sure none of the vents or any other components are blocked with debris, leaves or dust and dirt.

Continue to Clean it Regularly

Even after you have started using it, you can still carry out regular tasks to keep it in good working condition. Making sure that the compressor unit and its external coils are clean, is a must. You can do this very easily by hosing it down with your garden hose.

Regularly Change the Filters

This is crucial, as the filters help to ensure your air conditioner is always working efficiently. You should aim to replace air con filters at least once a month, especially during those warmer periods. The filters are what prevents the evaporator coils from getting covered in too much dust and dirt that can hinder the flow of air through your system, thus affecting its ability to cool your home’s air properly.

Schedule a Yearly Inspection

Lastly, the best thing you can do is have your air conditioner professionally inspected during the colder months. It is best to check it during this time as you won’t be using it nearly as much as you will during summer, if at all. Any repairs that are required can then be sorted with plenty of time to spare before the temperature starts to creep up again.

In Conclusion

As we’ve hopefully been able to show you, ensuring that your air conditioner is working properly is not something you should leave to the last minute. You don’t want to switch it on the first sign of a muggy and hot day, only to find it’s struggling to cool the air around the appliance, let alone the whole room or even home. It may be that the maintenance tips above do not stop the air conditioner from ever breaking down.

However, by putting the legwork in and ensuring it’s in good working condition before you need to use it, you will save yourself some money. And by looking after it before and while you use it, you will be helping to ensure it lasts for a long time too.

