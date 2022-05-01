How To Find The Best Car Deals For Your Family’s Wallet

—

The auto industry has seen a furious rise in prices for vehicles over the last few years. This has been driven by many factors, including the global pandemic, chip shortages, and supply chain issues. Inflation isn’t helping either, but there is hope that prices will start coming back down to earth sooner rather than later. If you can’t wait things out, then you need to know how to find great car deals for your family now rather than later.

Finding the Best Car Deals

Scoring a great deal on a family vehicle can be a combination of multiple tricks or just hitting a home run with just one of these ideas:

Don’t Worry About the Color: You might find a vehicle that’s just what you want except for the color. Be willing to buy something and have it repainted if it matches your budget otherwise. Some colors just don’t sell that well. Haggle: Dealers might not budge as much on their prices as they did a few years ago, but there’s no harm in throwing out a counteroffer to the sticker price. Serious car sellers have some means of negotiating, even if it’s throwing in things other than reducing the price. Factor in the Maintenance: The true cost of a car isn’t always its upfront price but how much it will be to keep it running well while you own it. Look Into Used Rental Cars: Many rental cars have more miles put on them in the first year or two than might be recommended. However, rental car companies typically take great care of their vehicles. They also like to sell them off before they get too old so their customers are always driving something new and low-mileage. This creates tremendous value in used cars often in great shape and sometimes under market value. Wait for a Sale: Dealerships still love running holiday or seasonal sales. While inventories might be tight, they’re not sitting still. Specials are there for those who wait and hunt for them.

Don’t Look Just Local

Spending time on local dealer lots or websites makes sense when you’re looking for great car deals, but they’re not your only options. The possibility of utilizing car and vehicle transport services means you can buy a car anywhere in the country and have it shipped to you at home or work.

This would obviously add to the cost of a new vehicle. However, vehicle values aren’t consistent nationwide. Some regions have more cars and trucks, so their values are lower. Some states even have low to no sales tax when purchasing vehicles. If you live in a higher-priced area, you might find greater value in purchasing from another state and having it shipped to you.

For that matter, you might be able to sell your old vehicle to a nationwide market to get the best value for it. Then, you can use car shipping to get it to the highest bidding buyer. That can help you afford your next ride.

When Will Prices Come Down?

According to CNBC, the demand for used cars is actually dropping. Unfortunately, the prices are not.

Demand for used vehicles soared throughout all of this because supplies of new vehicles got very tight, and many dealerships are still waiting on more inventory to come in. Many dealerships that specialized in only new cars wound up buying used local vehicles just to fill their spaces rather than have a partially empty lot.

The amount of time people spend looking for a used car has almost doubled and is now close to half a year.

Market analysts like to say prices should start coming down in late 2022 and be more reasonable in 2023. High inflation and the possibility of a looming recession are hard to gauge, however.

Great Deals Always Matter

Even if prices in the passenger vehicle market stabilize, a car, truck, or SUV is likely to be your family’s most expensive purchase if you rent a home or second-most if you own a home. Using these tips can help you find the best car deals for your family’s wallet no matter how crazy market values are at the time.

