How to Get a Good Summer Job: Best Ways to Search (+Tips)

Summertime is a perfect period to earn extra money for college and high school students. A report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics confirms that the number of employed youth between the ages of 16-24 increased by 2.4 million from April to July 2019. Moreover, it’s a chance to gain new and useful experience. So today, we will tell you about how to find summer jobs to achieve both these goals.

How to Get a Summer Job: First Steps

Usually, those who decide to work during vacation ask themselves, “How do I get a job in the summer? Where do I need to start?” Sometimes there are so many answers and tips that you can get confused. We’ve selected three key steps that will help you get started.

1. Consider the industry

Many industries need extra staff for the summer period. We’ve selected the most suitable entry-level options for teens in 2020, but they will also work for people who already have some experience.

Hospitality sector. Hotels, resorts, restaurants, beach clubs have a significant number of visitors in summer, so they hire additional front-desk workers, housekeepers, waiters, bartenders, kitchen maids, etc. The hospitality industry offers great seasonal jobs for those who have excellent communication skills and like to provide customer services.

Office work. Summer is vacation time, and some companies may need to fill their employees' positions with temporary workers. It may only be for a few weeks, but still, you may get full-time hours.

Recreation sector. Consider working in a summer camp. They offer numerous positions, including counselors, coaches, instructors, and coordinators. Moreover, consider amusement and water parks, swimming pools, and cinemas. Most staff work in shifts, so it's your opportunity to get a part-time job.

Online freelancing. These types of jobs can be both full and part-time. Everything depends on your goals. You can find different positions based on your skills: content writing, transcribing, tutoring, testing, designing, providing virtual assistance, etc. Besides, you can choose projects to work by yourself.

2. Create a resume and cover letter

Remember that you need to communicate your skills and experience, if any, to a potential employer. Otherwise, you can miss an opportunity to get hired. So before applying for a job, create or update your resume. Make sure that your past experiences, degrees, qualifications, and achievements are organized in an easy-to-read way. Since employers get hundreds of resumes, you also need something to stand out. A professional cover letter can help. You can write it by yourself following advice from the Internet or use an online cover letter writing service.

3. Ask for reference

References can be a critical component for receiving a job offer. And a summer job is no exception. If you have previous experience, you can ask your former employer or colleague to provide you with one. If you don’t have it, you can talk to your teacher or academic advisor. Their feedback will also be helpful.

When to Search for Summer Employment

If you start looking for a summer job in summer, you will probably be late. Usually, employers that want to hire additional staff for the summer months launch selection and recruitment processes well before June. Some companies even accept applications in December, but almost all of them post their vacancies in April or early May.

The best positions can be very competitive and fill early. Therefore, if you want to get a job in the industry that interests you, you shouldn’t delay. Better, start your search now.

Where to Look for Summer Jobs

In some cases, finding a summer job is something like finding a regular job. Still, there are some peculiarities. For instance, many states require teenagers to get work permits. We recommend you visit your state Department of Labor website to find more information on child labor laws.

Once set, you can proceed. And to help you, we’ve selected several useful ideas on where to find summer jobs.

Visit local job centers

There about 2,400 job centers in the USA. You can find an office in your local area. The staff is up to date with teenage job opportunities available nearby. Sometimes they even have a special summer work section. Moreover, you will get help finding a job considering your career goals and skills.

Start online summer job searches

Several websites provide a list of summer vacancies, among them SummerJobs and SeasonWorkers. They have special filters and sections for temporary and seasonal jobs. Additionally, you can select industry, salary, and location.

Senior students who care about their future careers are often interested in gaining work experience in their specialty. In this case, think about an internship. You can use resources, such as Chegg Internships and YouTern, or check the websites of the companies for whom you’d like to work.

Use your network and social media

It is worth starting with your friends and people you and your parents know. Ask them if someone needs help during the summer. Even if not, they might know the right person or company. You can also write on social networks about your job search and check available postings on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Check the Summer Youth Employment Program

The Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) is the most extensive youth employment program. It brings together young people between the ages of 14-24 with career opportunities and paid work experience. With its help, you will not only earn some money but will participate in skill-building activities and connect with professionals.

Highly Important Tips

It can be difficult to find summer jobs, and if you do, it is even more challenging to get it. Follow these tips and feel more confident in landing your summer job.

Check out the application process

If you have already found a perfect position, you need to understand how to apply for a summer job. We advise you to clarify this process and strictly follow it. In most cases, you will have to send your resume and cover letter, but sometimes workers are asked to fill out a specific application form.

Get ready for an interview

Once invited for an interview, the preparation process starts. Update your knowledge about the employer, review the experience and skills you have, and think about examples you can cite when answering the recruiter’s questions.

Don’t forget to dress nicely. We recommend choosing attire in a casual business style.

Be honest with recruiters

Start with being honest with yourself. If you aren’t ready to work 8 hours per day, better tell about it right away. You will reach a consensus if the recruiter is interested in hiring you. If you do not have relevant experience, do not lie, because sooner or later it will be revealed and you will lose credibility.

Do follow-ups

Write a follow-up thank-you note after the interview to express your gratitude for the recruiter’s time and mention your desire to join the team this summer. Moreover, our advice is to contact your recruiter from time to time to demonstrate your interest in the position.

Avoid Scams

When looking for summer jobs, you can find many tempting job offers, but some can be scams. If you don’t want to run into trouble with a dubious employer, we recommend you pay attention to several crucial points:

You need to pay to get a job.

Avoid jobs that require depositing checks and sending money somewhere. Companies never ask candidates to pay for a job.

There is no company name/job title/contact information in the listing.

This can be a sign of a scam or unprofessional attitude. In both cases, that’s not what you want.

The employer promises an unusually high salary.

You should research the market and understand the salary trends for the position to which you are applying. Be realistic.

You are offered a job on the spot.

You can be a perfect candidate for a job, but watch out with offers made without an interview. Real companies always want to talk to a candidate before hiring.

Final Words

A summer job is an excellent chance to prepare yourself for life after school or college. The gained skills and experience can help you develop the professional qualities you need throughout your life. Moreover, you will meet people from different backgrounds and learn money management.

Summer is an excellent time for job experiments that can lead to a meaningful career in the future. So good luck with your endeavors!

