How To Get Absentee Homeowners List

When it comes to earning big bucks, there are very few things that beat real estate. It is more or less money in motion. However, despite these facts, some areas in Real Estate are often overlooked. If you run a homeowner service or are a real estate professional, you may want to consider an Absentee Owner List to stay ahead of the curve and connect to prospects. You may also find the information contained in this article useful if you have a curious mind and want to widen your horizon.

What do we mean by Absentee Owner?

As the name implies, it is a term that describes property owners or a group who don’t reside on their property or are not actively managing it. “Non-owner occupied properties” is another term that properly describes them.

Types of Absentee Owner

It’s very vital to know the classes of absentee owners so that you can keep pace with the rapidly changing business landscape. It will also assist you in creating a targeted mailing list. Below are examples of Absentee Owners;

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Out-of-State Owners, Military Property Owners, Property inherited by new homeowners, Property Owners who use the service of a third party,

Absentee Owner Mailing List—What is it?

It is a marketing list that contains a list of people, groups, or corporate institutions who own a property but are not actively managing it or residing on it. It is a list of Absentee Owner Mailing list and Absentee Homeowners List

Format of the mailing list

Some formats are hard to use. However, we have made it a lot easier for our prospects as our absentee owner list comes in an Excel/CSV format and PDF label format. Easy to download. Easy to use.

Is the Absentee Owner List accurate?

We work very hard in delivering top-notch service to our customers and prospects. This explains why our database is cleaned and updated weekly to capture the tiniest detail of Absentee Owners all over the US who want to lease or sell their property. When you buy our targeted mailing list, you automatically create connections with the right audience. So yes, our mailing list is accurate.

Is it possible to add more criteria to my Mailing list?

Yes, you can add more criteria to your mailing list to make it more targeted. Examples include;

Age of the Property Owner

Gender

Marital Status

Property Value

States

Counties

Cities

Zip Codes

The list goes on and on.

Is it possible to acquire the list of Absentee Owners in my area?

We can assist you in creating a mailing list by zip code, city, county, a radius around an address, or even state. With more control like these, you can reach the right audience.

Types of businesses that can benefit from marketing to Absentee Owners

Interior design

Charity organizations

Cleaning services

Paint

Security services and more.

Why should you patronize Listability ?

Fast delivery

Our database is cleaned and updated weekly

Ironclad money-back guarantee

Our list is easy to use and readily accessible.

Absentee Owner Mailing List FAQS

[Q] Where do you get your data from?

[A] Our data is cross-verified and sourced from hundreds of different sources such as online surveys, questionnaires, large data companies, etc.

[Q] Does the Mailing List contain all types of absentee owners?

[A]Yes, it does. On the demography page on your Absentee Owner List, there’s an option available that allows you to select the type of absentee owners you want your mailing list to have.

