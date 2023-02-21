How to Get Your Finances in Order

—

Following record-high inflation rates, many people in the United States are now anticipating and hoping to avoid an economic recession. Though financial experts and economists debate the likelihood and extent of a 2023 recession, the fact remains that most are looking to get a solid handle on their finances and budget this year and beyond.

There is no one-size-fits-all financial plan. Everyone has different circumstances and needs. However, there are a few key practices that could benefit all. Some of these are well-known financial moves while others are small yet impactful changes to spending habits.

Resources for Entrepreneurs

Being the owner of a startup or small business requires enormous amounts of effort and a substantial amount of money. You’ve likely considered taking out a small business loan to launch or scale your company. Luckily, there are plenty to choose from. But how do you know which one meets your needs and includes the best terms? StackCommerce has developed a comprehensive comparison list for people exploring loans for startup businesses. In it, you’ll find a breakdown of different types of small business loans, what qualifications to look for in lenders, and a list of the best online loans. It’s an essential tool for any entrepreneur, especially if you’re just starting.

Brick-and-mortar retailers, warehouses, and offices have to worry about overhead costs and the like. If you’re running an online business, you might save on these “traditional” expenses, but you’ll run into other ones. For example, you’ll need efficient software, which isn’t free. As the eCommerce space continues to expand, you’ll find more cost-efficient software services to help your business operate smoothly and increase your profits. Quipli is a platform that provides affordable equipment rental software . With Quipli’s services, you can improve your customer experience and your bottom line.

Home and Bills

Renters have had a rough year. 2022 witnessed state and nationwide hikes in rental prices. Without the cost guarantee of a lease, there seemed no end to how high this monthly expense could go. Additionally, renters had to contend with landlord insurance policies, which are usually about 25% more expensive than insurance policies for homeowners.

If you’re looking to save money on these policies, Steadily has you covered. Steadily will answer your most commonly asked questions about landlord insurance costs , provide a list of common insurance terms, and offer quotes. The more you know, the more you save.

You might be overspending on insurance policies and other bills. Most have experienced the hassle and financial strain of paying for services they don’t need and finding themselves locked into contracts. Your phone bill is one area you might be spending more than necessary. With Red Pocket’s cheap phone service , you’ll only pay for the services you need. You can keep your phone number and coverage and cancel your subscription any time. Reliable phone coverage is a necessity, but that doesn’t mean you have to break the bank to get it.

DIY Beauty and Health

The DIY trend has become more popular over the last several years. Social media apps like Pinterest and TikTok have encouraged viewers to cook, cut their hair, and craft from the comfort of their home. Value-seekers and the environmentally-conscious champion DIY projects. They save you money and reduce your carbon footprint. Life and My Finances notes DIY projects can save you a lot of money on labor costs and give you the chance to learn valuable skills in an enjoyable setting.

You can also take up the DIY route in your beauty routine. Lashify offers high-quality DIY lash extensions that provide incredible volume without damaging your natural lashes. Getting extensions at a salon is an expensive practice. With Lashify’s control kit basics and insider tips, you’ll find that applying gorgeous lashes is easier (and cheaper) than you think.

Speaking of trips to the salon, your barber shop might be another place where you’re overspending. You don’t have to become a pro hairdresser or barber to give yourself a neat shape-up with the Beard Club’s straight-edge razor . Having the tools and the know-how will save you money on routine shaving appointments at your barber shop.

Some things are better saved for the experts than for DIY fun, like tattoos. If you’re planning to or have recently received a tattoo, proper care is critical for healing and saving money. Mad Rabbit provides a comprehensive guide for tattoo aftercare alongside its skincare products. Following these dermatologist-backed steps will keep you from spending on doctor’s appointments if the tattoo becomes infected or you need to get it touched up.

Get Colleague and Expert Opinions

Whether you’re trying to save money for yourself or your business, solicit advice from those you trust. A credentialed financial advisor will give you the most reliable and customizable action plans, but your loved ones and colleagues can provide excellent suggestions.

Picture this: You’re in the office. You and your team members are having a meeting to discuss a project’s budget. If no one is participating or a select few have taken complete control of the discussion, chances are you won’t save as much as possible. Budgeting and savings solutions require effective communication. These conversations can only happen in an environment built on respect and trust. Teamly lists invaluable methods for improving team dynamics of a workspace. Follow their tips, and your project will come to fruition on time and within budget.

Credit

Paying off your debts and earning a high credit score are necessary to prove your reliability to lenders, helping you make purchases while negotiating excellent terms. Opening credit accounts also allows you to pay for products in increments, and some accounts provide perks like free gifts and special discounts. For example, you can set up a credit jeweler account with Daniel’s Jewelers to finance big purchases and access VIP rewards for on-time payments. With buy-now, pay-later options and fixed monthly payments, you can easily keep track of your spending.

