How to Handle the Psychological Stress of Moving

Moving to a new house in a new town or city is exciting. It means a new beginning and the opportunity to see places and have unique experiences. Moving can also mean earning more money at a new job or starting a new life with a partner or spouse. But unfortunately, for some people, moving can escalate stress and anxiety . When a person stresses about moving, it can affect their relationships, family, and their health.

If you are prone to stress and anxiety, moving from the place you love may affect you psychologically. This is especially true if you are forced to move due to unforeseen circumstances. So, if you find yourself in a situation where you have to uproot your life and start over elsewhere, keep reading to discover how to deal with the possible negative effects of moving.

Why Does Moving Escalate Stress and Anxiety?

Before dealing with how you feel about moving, you must understand why you feel the way you do. For most people, moving from a childhood or matrimonial home feels like a loss. They leave behind an established routine, familiar surroundings, and good neighbors. They also leave work colleagues, family, and friends. This sense of loss can lead to feelings of grief, loneliness, and anxiety.

Moreover, when people start packing their belongings in boxes, their situation becomes real. It is one thing to talk about moving and starting over, but it is a different thing doing it. The logistics of packing and transporting belongings can completely overwhelm someone who does not want to move in the first place. And the uncertainty that comes with a new environment and establishing a new routine can be incredibly unsettling.

In some cases, when people have no other choice but to move, it also affects them financially. For many, moving is a burden they cannot afford, but they have no other options. The cost of moving includes supplies, transport, deposits, and even potential renovations. This adds to existing stress, particularly in the current doom-and-gloom economic climate.

Moving can also lead to an identity shift for some. This is because moving disrupts a cozy sense of belonging to a specific place and people. This disruption often causes disorientation, with some people questioning their place.

This may all seem like an exaggeration, but if you have felt more than a twinge of stress at the thought of moving, chances are that actually moving will cause you distress.

How to Cope With Moving

Fortunately, there are ways to protect yourself before, during, and after moving. With the following strategies, you can minimize the psychological effects of moving to a new place.

Try to stay positive: Instead of focusing on the negative side of moving, try to keep your focus on the exciting parts of your move. For instance, you will meet new people and visit places you otherwise may not have had the chance to. If you view your move as the ideal opportunity for personal growth, you may find yourself making positive plans before you even get to your new place.

Be technical about moving: You can also view moving as just another thing you do to move forward. This means being technical about the moving process. Plan the day well, book the moving company, and start packing. The packing process can even help you stay calm as you focus on decluttering and only packing items you need. When you keep your head and hands busy, you won’t have time to overthink things.

and only packing items you need. When you keep your head and hands busy, you won’t have time to overthink things. Get family and friends involved: Ask your loved ones to help you pack, even if you are getting professional movers. You can make a day of it with snacks and music and have fun. Spending time with friends and family before moving will improve your mental energy and motivate you to see the move through.

Prioritize self-care: You should always look after yourself, but more so after a life-altering event that contributed to your decision to move. While planning your move, take the time to eat healthy meals and get enough sleep. Do some light exercises to relieve residual stress. If you still feel anxious about the move , try meditation or yoga for at least half an hour

, try meditation or yoga for at least half an hour Stay connected: If you feel like you will lose touch with everyone you know, schedule planned in-person and virtual visits. Plan a vacation with your loved ones when you are settled into your new home. Create a schedule for major holidays so everyone knows where the celebrations are happening. You can even host the first holiday in your new place.

Seek out new experiences: Once you have moved, approach your new environment with a positive mindset. Join the local book club or gym, or book a table at a fancy restaurant. Take a walk in a local park or have coffee in a local coffee shop. Getting involved in community projects can also go a long way in getting you familiar with your new surroundings.

If nothing seems to work, find professional help: If you struggle to come to terms with moving and start feeling overwhelmed despite using these strategies, it is time to call a professional. A therapist can help you manage anxiety and stress and give you the coping mechanisms you need to keep managing it.

Other Factors to Consider

If finances form part of your stress, research moving and living costs in your new area. Consider how much economic fluctuations will impact your budget and try to save some money for unexpected expenses.

If you are moving for work, ask whether your company would consider having you work remotely. Doing this could help you claw back some money spent on the move.

Finding the Light at the End of the Moving Tunnel

Moving can be incredibly stressful, but it can also be transformative. Yes, there will be challenges along the way, but moving can help you build resilience and patience. If you feel overwhelmed or anxious, take a moment to acknowledge how you feel and get the help you need. This will help you emerge stronger and ready to thrive in your new environment.

