How to Journal a Florida Personal Injury Case

As you know, you have the right to file a personal injury lawsuit if another party’s mistakes or negligence injures you. The most important area of the entire process is documenting your injuries and their cause. You must prove duty, breach, causation, and harm in tort cases to receive a compensation settlement. Defendants generally try to prove that their actions didn’t cause the injuries, and alternatively, that the harm wasn’t very extensive. In this framework, it’s crucial to start a personal injury journal as part of your injury documentation.

Besides documenting your case, it is equally important to hire a personal injury attorney in Florida promptly to meet filing deadlines. For instance, many deadlines have been shortened recently for defective product claims, so you should get legal counseling to make sure you have a case to win. A skilled personal injury attorney will also provide further suggestions for your personal injury journal based on the nature of your claim.

The Value of Journaling

Keeping a personal injury journal keeps your proof readily at hand against faulty memories and attempts of the other party to downplay the effects of any injuries. If you have a journal, you can note down daily descriptions of your pain and any loss of functionality. You’re probably familiar with the meme of a crooked plaintiff removing a neck and back brace after leaving the courtroom setting. However, it’s more important to back up your claims than try to win sympathy with a dramatic stunt. Journals are generally accepted as evidence because they take time to prepare, including dates and times, and offer evidence confirmed in various ways.

Providing Evidence of the Likelihood of Compensable Injury

You don’t have to provide evidence beyond any reasonable doubt in personal injury cases. You just need to provide a preponderance of evidence. Your medical records of diagnosis and treatment of your injuries – along with your personal injury journal entries – will easily fulfill that particular legal requirement.

What to Include in Your Journal

Your journal should include the time and date of the accident and a brief description of what you think happened. You should also back up your opinions with factual details like the weather conditions. Try to get contact information for any accident witnesses. Describe how you first noticed your injuries, and track whether the injuries quickly healed or became progressively more debilitating. Each time you experience pain or reduced functionality, document time, date, and intensity. Your attorney will corroborate this data with your medical records to strengthen the case.

Personal Injury Journal 101 — It is Journalism, Not Creative Writing

You need strong evidence to prove your injury. Taking a professional approach is more impressive than moaning about your injuries and trying to generate sympathy. Your firsthand account should take a journalistic approach to your pain and injuries. Here are some pointers!

Include some of the activities that you can no longer perform or cause too much pain.

Write your journal by hand or type up your entries if your handwriting isn’t as good as before the injury.

Keep your information private, and don’t share your journal with anyone except your attorney.

Instead, follow your lawyer’s recommendations for using it as evidence.

Personal injuries Can Happen Anywhere

Personal injuries can happen anywhere, and it’s important to set the scene in your journal. For example, you might be describing an auto accident, equipment failure at work, or a trip and fall because of excessive debris on someone’s property.

Include sufficient information to inform other people about what difficulties you faced in avoiding the accident. It can also prove useful to describe the environmental conditions of your accident or injury. Journal descriptions can draw attention to any glaring property negligence, distracted driving by the other party in a vehicle accident, or insufficient instructions for operating heavy equipment safely.

Personal injuries can be physical, psychological, or both, so it’s often important to include your personal thoughts if claiming emotional distress, pain and suffering, and other psychological damages.

