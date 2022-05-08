How to Maintain The Health of Your Spine For Many Years

—

The spine is one of your body’s most essential structures. It allows you to stand upright and gives you the support to move freely. So, protecting the health of your spine is crucial to staying healthy and active into your later years.

Tips For Protecting Your Long-Term Spinal Health

Stay Active Throughout Your Life.

Remaining active throughout your life is one of the best ways to maintain the health of your spine. Exercise supports the health of your entire body while promoting circulation to the spine and preventing back stiffness.

Additionally, exercise supports the health of your intervertebral discs by allowing them to transfer fluids. Healthy discs fill with fluid, then release it like a sponge. Through this process, the discs that protect your spine gain the nutrients that they need to remain in good condition.

What Type of Exercise is Best For Spinal Health?

When it comes to protecting the health of your spine, balance is key. Varying your physical activity is ideal to maintain both strength and flexibility.

Strengthening exercises help bolster the muscles that support your spine. However, if you opt for weight lifting, make sure to follow safety guidelines. Never take on more weight than you can safely lift, and maintain proper posture to avoid back injuries.

Stretching, on the other hand, is crucial to maintaining the mobility of the spine and preventing muscle tension that can strain the back. Yoga is a gentle way to introduce stretching into your exercise routine.

All types of physical activity help keep the ligaments and tendons supple, which prevents tears, strains, and related injuries.

Focus on Footwear.

The shoes that you wear while walking, standing, and working out affect the health of your lower spine. Supportive, well-fitting shoes facilitate proper posture, spinal alignment, and gait. People who spend a lot of time on their feet or suffer from back pain may want to consider custom shoe inserts for greater support.

Your Diet Makes a Difference.

Your diet affects many different aspects of your wellness, including your spinal health. The bones and soft tissues that support the spine require various nutrients to remain strong and function optimally.

Nutrients that are essential for long-term spinal health include:

Calcium Sources include dairy products, fortified orange juice, edamame, tofu, and almonds

Vitamin D3 Sources include sunlight, fatty fish, seafood, egg yolks, and fortified foods

Magnesium Sources include whole grains, leafy greens, beans, legumes, seeds, and nuts

Vitamin C Sources include citrus fruits, tomatoes, bell peppers, strawberries, and cruciferous vegetables

Vitamin K2 Sources include meat, liver, and certain dairy products

Protein Sources include lead meat, poultry, fish, seafood, eggs, and dairy products

Collagen Sources include chicken, fish, egg whites, berries, and citrus fruit

Vitamin B12 Sources include animal products, such as eggs, poultry, fish, and meat



If you follow a vegetarian, vegan, dairy-free, plant-based, or another diet that omits any of the nutrients listed above, consider supplements to prevent deficiencies.

Proper Posture Pays Off.

While poor posture may not have an immediate impact on your back, it can make a big difference over time. If you frequently slouch or keep your neck in a curved position to look at your smartphone (which is known as “tech neck”), it places stress on your spine.

The spine has a natural curve. The neck curves inward, the upper back curves outward, and the lower back curves inward again. Proper posture involves standing or sitting up straight with your shoulders back and your head in line with your body. This minimizes the strain on the soft tissues that support your spine.

Over the course of a lifetime, maintaining good posture can back the difference between a healthy spine and chronic back pain.

Consider Your Sleeping Position.

Your sleeping position influences the amount of strain on your back throughout the night. Given that we spend around a third of the day sleeping, it’s worth considering your spinal alignment as you doze.

Sleeping on your back is ideal for spinal alignment. This position keeps your vertebrae stacked and limits the amount of strain on your lower spine. However, many people can’t fall and stay asleep in this position.

If you’re a side-sleeper, consider placing a pillow in between your knees. This will keep the upper leg from compromising your spinal alignment and reduce the strain on your lumbar spine. Additionally, make sure that the pillow beneath your head keeps your neck in line with the rest of the spine.

Sleeping on your stomach is considered the worst for the health of your spine. However, if this is the most comfortable option for you, consider using a very thin pillow (or no pillow) and place a pillow beneath your spine. These tactics promote proper spinal alignment when you’re on your stomach.

Manage Stress Levels.

Stress is known to contribute to and potentially cause back pain. Together, back pain and stress contribute to an ongoing pain cycle.

In this cycle, stress limits people’s ability to participate in various activities, which leads to weakened muscles and reduced flexibility. These factors can then cause worsened back pain.

Keeping stress levels low can help prevent back pain. Effective stress management techniques include:

Meditating

Practicing deep breathing

Exercising regularly

Taking breaks

Participating in your hobbies

Eating healthily

Getting plenty of sleep

Limiting alcohol consumption

Spinal Pain

Even those who work hard to preserve their spinal health can develop spinal conditions from the natural aging process. We’re all only human, after all!

The good news is that many spinal conditions can be resolved with non-surgical treatment, such as rest, physical therapy, chiropractic care, pain medications, and steroid injections. Spinal pain that isn’t improved with conservative methods may be cured with surgery.

Advancements in technology have resulted in spine devices to cure spondylolisthesis, a slipped disc, and other spinal conditions without fusion. These spinal fusion alternatives can reduce back surgery recovery time and prevent reduced mobility after spondylolisthesis surgery.

For personalized insights on how to protect your spinal health, speak with your physician.

