How To Make a Garden Area To Relax In

When the summer months are approaching, it’s always the dream to have that perfect outdoor space you can use for relaxation, immersed in nature. Whether you have a small backyard or a plot to make The Royals envious, there are always ways to push up the tranquility factor of your shrubbery.

No matter the size, having a space where you can unwind outdoors is great for the mind, body, and soul. So it’s vital you get your plot in tip-top shape to benefit you and your family. We’ve rustled up some useful hacks and ideas to create a zen-like space on your very own doorstep.

Make it Private

The most important step to creating a relaxing space is to ensure the area is closed off to the outside world. The last thing you need when you’re catching up on a bit of garden reading is to frequently catch your neighbor’s head bobbing around from the other side of the fence. It can also be quite unnerving to always feel like you’re being watched, whether it’s from over the fence, or out of any surrounding windows.

Up the privacy in your plot by getting clever with the space. Use bamboo screens, fences, and walls to divide sections of your garden, making them for your eyes only. Outdoor awnings and arbors can give cover from surrounding windows. And strategically placed trees and bushes can create a natural break between areas of the garden, giving you a place to chill out without any eyes being on you.

Create a Minimal Design

The last thing you want is to be sitting amongst an array of clutter when trying to catch 40-winks in the sun at the weekend. When redesigning your garden area, make sure you create a simple, stress-free space without clutter.

Think like a modern minimalist when developing your plan. Think simple furniture and decor, and muted, neutral colors or monochrome, such as light wooden paneling, and white or black feature walls. Create a space that is open and feels light and airy, rather than a spot with harsh, bold colors and overwhelming decor. Light, open spaces work magic for the mind and soul.

When planning your garden design, you may want to consider hiring a professional gardener to carry out the work to a higher quality, saving you some precious time and energy. After all, the last thing you need is a relaxing garden project to turn into the project from hell when you realize your blueprints are a little harder than you expected

Add Water

We’ve all seen those minimalist, Japanese-style gardens on the home and garden channels. And what’s the one thing they all seem to have in common? Water.

Adding a trickling water feature as a focal point to your garden can really increase that natural aura and leave you feeling rested. Install a water fountain, a simple pond, or one with a mini waterfall to relax both your eyes and ears whenever you step into your mini paradise. Whatever the size of your space, there is always a water feature to fit your garden – and budget. You don’t need to burn a hole in your pockets to get that luxury outdoor feeling.

Choose Your Plants Carefully

When creating a relaxing garden area, you want to be strategic with your choice of plants and greenery. Choose plants with tranquil fragrances, such as lavender and jasmine. As well as greenery that is pleasing and relaxing to the eye, such as white Roses, China Peonies and Muscadet Lilies. These are all soft, muted pastel shades that are easy on the eye, as well as attract an array of stunning wildlife that is sure to make you feel even more at one with the world.

