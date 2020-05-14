How to Make Sure That Your HVAC System is Working Optimally

—

What happens when you catch a cold? Or maybe get viral fever? Your body starts showing symptoms like running nose, frequent sneezes, and high body temperature. Although your HVAC system is a machine, it still shows symptoms if it is unwell. Without knowing the symptoms, however, it is tough to figure out whether there is something wrong with the HVAC system or not. This usually slows down the HVAC system over time. It doesn’t work at its optimal condition. The following guide will help you to ensure that your HVAC system is running smoothly without showing any warning signals.

Replacing AC filters

Your air conditioner may not be an air purifier, but it still contains filters that clean the air coming out of the unit. Over time, these filters get dirty due to the dust that accumulates on them. You will notice that the AC doesn’t provide maximum cooling even when you set it to its lowest temperature. Instead of thinking that the compressor is malfunctioning, you should check the filters. More often than not, the filters get clogged, thus reducing the airflow into the rooms.

Ideally, it is best to replace AC filters once a year. Get in touch with a professional who will recommend the latest filters for your AC. You can also clean the AC filters manually. Make sure you open the front or top panel of your AC carefully to take out the filters. If you are not sure which panel contains the filters, you can check an online video of your AC’s brand to know more. Once you take out the filters, scrub them with liquid soap. Then clean the filters with water, dry them completely, and put them back in the AC.

Installing HVAC zoning system

An HVAC zoning system contains several parts, such as zone thermostats, controllers, dampers, and mobile application interfaces. These zoning systems usually work wirelessly. In many buildings and houses, you can’t use wires to set up the entire HVAC system. Hence, the HVAC professional installs the controller near your HVAC unit, thermostats in areas they will control, and dampers in the ductwork.

This system is the ideal setup to make your HVAC unit perform optimally for years. You may not need to take out the filters manually, clean them, or replace them. Smaller buildings and houses usually have a single thermostat and ductwork that allows you to adjust the heating or cooling wirelessly. You can set a specific temperature on the thermostat. Your HVAC system will slowly start cooling or heating until it reaches the thermostat’s specified temperature.

Zoning systems allow you to add multiple thermostats so that you can split the space into manageable areas. For example, you use a single HVAC system for two adjacent rooms. With the wall in between, the HVAC system may not have the capacity to heat or cool the rooms quickly. But with an extra thermostat, you can make that happen. Moreover, it doesn’t put too much pressure on the HVAC system, thus allowing it to run smoothly without underperforming.

—

