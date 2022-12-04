How To Prepare for Your First Hike and What To Bring With You on the Road

—

Going on a hike for the first time is no easy task. Things that seem obvious to an experienced tourist often turn out to be a revelation to a beginner. We will tell you what to pack for your first hike and how to prepare for it.

Hike planning

When you go hiking, prepare carefully. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced hiker, every multi-day hike is a new challenge. Here we have collected tips on how to pack for the first hike.

The first stage is the most important because the success of the whole event depends on it. If it is wrong to assess the degree of difficulty of the route, your physical condition or possible risks, the pleasure of traveling will turn into torture. It is necessary to take into account:

level of difficulty – the length of the route, the time to overcome, the presence of hills and lowlands, places to rest; weather conditions – predicted thunderstorm, snowfall or fog, average temperature, wind strength; transport connection, if part of the route is planned to be overcome by transport; skills and physical fitness.

When planning your first hike in the mountains, be sure to consider alternative routes in case of obstacles and difficulties along the way.

Before you get ready for your first trip, answer the following questions:

Who will accompany you on your journey?

What is the length of your route?

Where are you going to stay overnight?

What will you eat and where will you get water?

The whole plan of the first trip to the forest or mountains depends on who will go with you – experienced travelers, scientists, family. Before the trip, it is important to realistically assess the physical capabilities and preparation of everyone and adapt the route for the least experienced traveler – this rule must be followed when hiking with children.

Clothing and footwear

In most cases, long hikes in the forest are planned for early autumn or late spring, when there is no longer snow on the street, but it is not yet very hot. We will tell you how to choose clothes and shoes for this particular time of year.

Underwear

During the spring-autumn period, the temperature during the day is usually quite comfortable, but at night it can even drop to zero degrees. Therefore, men’s or women’s fleece is an ideal choice as a second layer of clothing, which will provide additional thermal insulation properties.

Pants

The pants we use every day at home and at work won’t fit on a mountain trail. Instead of jeans or sweatpants that absorb moisture and quickly become heavy and uncomfortable to the touch, it is better to wear thin and quick-drying softshell pants. An additional advantage of this material is that it is easy to clean.

Boots

Temperatures on an April or October day can be high and conditions can feel almost festive—so much so that often the first thing you think of packing in your backpack is sunglasses. However, do not forget that it will become cold in the evening and at night, and at this time of the year it often rains and there is fog. Each type of hike requires its own footwear. It must be chosen depending on the time and conditions of the tourist route. Here are some options:

Hiking boots

Designed for hiking in the foothills, forests, fields

They weigh little, support the ankle well while walking, and prevent slipping on smooth and wet surfaces.

Mountain boots

The high top tightly fixes the leg, protects the ankle and ankle from impacts, and also prevents small pebbles and sand from getting inside. Membrane material protects from wind and moisture, provides air circulation, and a thick sole absorbs bumps. In such shoes, you can safely cross a small river and not get wet.

Winter boots

The boots are dense and stiff, with a high top and insulation, and the sole is thick and stable. If you plan to use “cats”, the boots should have welts for fastening.

In warm weather, you can take sandals with a polyurethane upper, an anatomical insole and an outsole with a relief profile, low shoes with textile mesh inserts and hybrid options that combine elements of low shoes and sandals in the top design.

Jacket

For cold-weather hikes, you’ll need a zip-up jacket with an inside pocket, adjustable cuffs on the sleeves, and an adjustable hood. Also, it should have ventilation openings, and sleeves and places of increased friction, for example, having contact with the straps and belt of the backpack, should be protected by additional pads. The cut of the jacket should not interfere with free movement, and the length of the sleeves should be sufficient even with arms raised and a backpack.

Necessary things

The set of things for each trip may differ depending on whether you are hiking in the forest, in the mountains or across the steppe. Here is a basic set of things to take with you:

Backpack

You need to choose between smaller backpacks for shorter trips, medium-sized backpacks that are enough for two day trips, and backpacks with the largest capacity, designed for multi-day hiking trips. Individual models also differ in the carrying system and many additional amenities.

Ledlenser led torches can provide safety and comfort if you can’t complete the trail before dark.

can provide safety and comfort if you can’t complete the trail before dark. Map and compass. A phone with a map and GPS can be damaged or dead, so it’s best to have a laminated map or navigator with you just in case, especially if you’re visiting the area for the first time.

Spare battery. Sometimes there are no houses or gas stations on the trail for many kilometers, so to be able to use your phone, it is better to take a spare battery with you.

Pocket knife. A knife is useful in many situations, from starting a fire to minor repairs and cooking.

First aid kit. It’s good to be prepared for the worst. Thanks to the basic equipment of the first-aid kit, in case of an injury, you can’t bandage the wound and provide first aid to yourself or your comrades.

Rubbish bag. The right tourist always takes garbage from the parking lot with him. It will also not be superfluous to take care of the local ecosystem and collect garbage found along the way.

It’s best to make a list of what to pack for your first hike. This will save time, allow you not to forget anything, and avoid wearing unnecessary things.

Tent

Choosing a tent and sleeping bag is perhaps one of the main tasks when preparing for a trip. It is recommended to choose a tent based on a sleeping place of 50-60 cm per person. It is this space that will be enough for a comfortable sleep. Divide the components of the tent between the group members: someone carries the awning and pegs, someone carries the inner tent. So that it does not take up much space, you need to place it vertically along the back of the backpack. You can also attach the tent to your backpack.

