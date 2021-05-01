How to Properly Measure Your Shoe Size

—

Online shopping is rapidly changing the world. Gone are the days where you’d have to travel long distances to get to the store. Now, you can plan out your outfit just by browsing through the internet. However, most people get scared when picking out shoes online.

When you’ve ordered shoes that are too small or big, it may cause injuries. For men, purchasing men’s leather shoes can be a bit costly. Hence, knowing your shoe size beforehand is essential for every shopper. You can throw all your worries away by following how to measure your shoe size accurately below.

Steps on How to Measure Shoe Size Correctly

Measuring your shoe size properly can reduce bunions on your feet. Here’s an easy step-by-step tutorial on how to determine the right pair for you:

1. Prepare your materials

The first step when measuring your shoe size is to gather your supplies. Don’t worry because you can find these items easily at home. Below is a list of these materials:

Pencil or marker

Paper

Measuring tape

Ruler

2. Trace an outline of your foot

Once you’ve prepared your supplies, tape the piece of paper onto the floor. Sit comfortably with your leg slightly bent towards your front. Make sure you aren’t wearing any shoes. Furthermore, ensure that your feet are on a flat surface. Next, trace an outline of your foot with a marker or pencil.

3. Mark your foot length and width

After tracing your foot, use your pencil or marker to mark its length and width on the piece of paper. Draw straight lines from the outermost parts of your foot.

4. Measure your foot length and width

The golden rule when it comes to buying shoes is knowing your foot length and width. Some shoppers may find it more convenient to measure them in centimeters, while others prefer inches. Nevertheless, knowing your foot length and width will allow you to find the right pair easily.

For this step, you’ll be needing a ruler or measuring tape. To get your foot length, measure from the top of your mark to the bottom. Meanwhile, measure from side to side to get your foot width. Write the values down in your notebook.

5. Subtract 0.1875 inches from your measurement

To ensure that your measurement is accurate, subtract 0.1875 inches to account for the tiny space created when tracing your foot with a pencil or marker. Next, repeat the previous steps for your other foot. If they don’t have similar measurements, make sure to use the larger foot.

6. Look for your shoe size

Lastly, use your foot length and width measurements to locate your shoe size. Remember that both men and women have varying sizes. Also, make sure to consider the country where you’re buying your shoes.

Wrapping It Up

Before purchasing shoes online, you need to pay attention to the length and width of your feet. Being aware of these measurements will reduce the chances of returning your shoes and wasting your time and money.

