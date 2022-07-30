How To Protect Your Home Against An Invasion: 10 Strategies From Security Experts

—

There is an idea of home invasions that is separate from reality. People imagine a gang of carefully coordinated and well-armed thugs making their way into multiple entrances at once and brandishing guns at a family who is just sitting down for dinner. This is the nightmare.

But like most nightmares, it does not reflect reality. Today, we are going to look at the top 10 things you can do to help protect your home against actual home invaders. These are recommended by security experts, and they reflect how home invasions actually work.

Get Lights Pointed at Your Home

The first thing you are going to want to secure is your home’s exterior at night. Is this the most vulnerable part of your home? Surprisingly, no. But it is the one people are the most worried about. One of the easiest ways to deter criminals is by pointing heavy-duty lights at your home.

Doing so will make it impossible to approach your home without being spotted. Even if no one is looking at the home, intruders are unlikely to even risk it. The chances are just too high.

Make the Home Look Occupied

Home invaders are far less likely to try to get into a home if they think someone is there. They dislike the possibility of confrontation. There are two ways to accomplish this: The first is by leaving lights on in hallways and kitchens at night. But what do you do during the day?

This is an expensive solution but leaving a car in the driveway during the day will almost guarantee that a burglar avoids that home. Most families have a car they do not use anyway.

Get Deadbolt Locks

The most important security step you can take is locking your doors. This might seem obvious, but most burglars will try a front door to see if it is unlocked , and then leave it locked.

But if they are really determined to get into your home, they will either pick the lock or break it. That is where the deadbolt lock comes in. Deadbolt locks are too heavy to pick, and they are leveraged in such a way that breaking them requires ripping the door out of the wall.

Unless the home invader is capable of bench-pressing cars, that is not happening.

Reinforce Glass

You would be surprised at how reticent home invaders are to breaking windows. But those that do will either break windows next to a door to unlock it or break into a large pane of glass they can easily climb through. But remember: They are still afraid of resistance.

If you get glass that is difficult to break, even if it is not unbreakable safety glass, then a home invader is far more likely to give up after their first failure than stick around trying to break it.

Get an Alarm

Most of what we have recommended so far is normal homeowner things. Strong locks, strong glass, and exterior lights are normal things to get for a home. But only about 25% of homes have a security system. This is strange, as most burglars run when they hear alarms.

Smart Locks Help Cover Mistakes

We mentioned how most break-ins happen from an intruder trying a door randomly . The simple solution is to lock your door. But what if you forget? Accidents happen, and you do not want to deal with thousands of dollars in damages because you made one mistake.

Smart locks interface with your alarm system to lock your doors automatically. This ensures that even if you forget to lock them, burglars still can’t find their way in.

Get a Safe

So, it has happened. You are at work and a home invader has gotten into your home. But that does not mean they have won. It does not take much to protect your most valuable belongings.

The easiest solution is often the best, and that applies here as well. All you need is a safe. Something big, heavy, and locked where you can keep your valuables. Homes are big, heavy, and locked, but you do not come and go from a safe like you do a home, so it stays locked.

A burglar is unlikely to break the lock of a safe, much less try to transport something that weighs more than 500 pounds.

Keep Garage Closed and Locked

The front door is the most common method of gaining entry to a home for home invaders. But the garage is the one that most often proves successful. It is not hard to lift a garage door up if it has no locking mechanism. And after that, people rarely lock the door inside the garage.

Motion Sensing Lights

Most alarm systems will come with motion sensors to detect if a door has been opened or if someone is in the house. But some houses and lighting systems come with their own motion detectors. These can be quite useful in warding off intruders, especially motion-sensing lights.

Motion sensing lights are a security feature because they signal that someone is there. It is not a loud signal, but it is enough that a home invader can get wary of being spotted.

Place Signs of Surveillance

One omission you might have noticed is that we have not recommended surveillance cameras. That is because they are hard to set up and rarely prevent a home invader from doing their thing. An intruder might never notice they are there. But you can signal that there are cameras.

Announcing that there are cameras, whether there are or not, can be more effective than the cameras themselves.

Conclusion

The core of preventing home invaders from entering your home is scaring them away. They are not organized, they barely have a plan, so all your home needs to do is offer a little resistance. Visit Smith Thompson’s page if you want to explore security system options.

