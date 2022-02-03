How to Recover Your Non-Economic Damages After a Wreck

—

If you’re involved in a road accident, you can recover two forms of damages.

The first is economic damages. That means obtaining monetary compensation to cover things like medical bills, property damage, and loss of earnings.

The second type is non-economic damages. The damages provide monetary compensation for the pain and suffering you experience as a result of the accident.

What do non-economic damages cover?

Non-economic damages can refer to physical and psychological pain and suffering.

For instance, if, as a result of another driver’s negligence or recklessness, you experience mental anguish, a lowered quality of life, physical disfigurement or impairment, or a loss of companionship due to the death of a loved one in the accident, you could be entitled to non-economic damages.

How do you recover non-economic damages?

When you’re going through pain and suffering after a car wreck, you won’t want the process of recovering non-economic damages to be complicated.

Well, it doesn’t have to be. When you hire an attorney at an experienced law firm, he or she will do all the hard work for you.

So, the first step in recovering non-economic damages is to simply seek advice from an attorney at a reputable law firm like KennyPerezLaw.com .

To help you win non-economic damages, your lawyer will begin the process of proving your pain and suffering.

One of the attorney’s main tasks will be to gather evidence. Unlike finding evidence of economic damages, such as medical bills, it can be more challenging for lawyers to find the right evidence to prove you deserve compensation due to your pain and suffering.

However, with an expert attorney on board, it’s much easier to gather the right evidence to claim non-economic damages.

That evidence could include testimonies from yourself, your friends, your co-workers , or anyone else who has seen first-hand how you have suffered since the accident due to your injuries or the emotional trauma.

Other evidence that your lawyer could obtain includes records of therapy visits and prescriptions, testimonies from physicians and other experts that have treated you, evaluations from mental health experts like psychologists and psychiatrists, photographic evidence of your injuries and therapy sessions, and before-and-after documentary evidence to show how your injuries have caused you pain and suffering and changed your life.

When you go with a personal injury lawyer who has experience in cases involving non-economic damages, he or she will be able to help you prove your pain and suffering and obtain the fair compensation you’re entitled to.

How much can you be awarded?

Quite simply, how much you could be awarded isn’t an easy question to answer.

Assigning a specific monetary value to non-economic damages is subjective and past cases vary greatly.

The amount you can be awarded depends on things like the extent of your injuries, the severity of your psychological issues, and much more.

When you discuss your specific situation with a personal injury lawyer, he or she will be able to give you a better idea of what kind of monetary compensation you’re likely to receive.

The Takeaway

The effect that a car wreck accident has on someone’s life goes way beyond the financial impact.

So, while you should most certainly file for economic damages to cover medical expenses, loss of earnings, and property damage, if you’re experiencing pain and suffering due to a car accident that wasn’t your fault, you should talk to a lawyer about claiming non-economic damages.

The monetary compensation will go a little way to helping you move forward and enjoy life again.

