How to Remove Sweat Stains from Your Hat

Sweat stains on the rim of your favorite cap will detract from its appearance and cause it to warp. These stains are a widespread problem, and they are sadly more common in the summer when you need the most sun protection. Thus, in this article, we recommended three quick ways to keep hats clean, fresh, and looking new if you want to know how to get sweat stains out of hats. Here are some of the best ways to get your hats looking brand new and free from sweat stains:

Hand Wash

Although placing your cap in the washer can seem like an easy solution, the fins and high-velocity spin cycle are likely to damage your hat permanently. Hand washing your caps is the best way to keep their shape and color, particularly if they have formal crown-like hiker trucker hats. If you’re wondering how to get sweat stains out of hats, hand washing is a great option.

Often spot-test your cap for colorfastness before hand washing by dampening a white rag and rubbing a hidden region of the hat. Do not wash or submerge the hat in water if the rag gets stained with dye. The hat is colorfast and washable if it comes away clean. Spray the most heavily stained areas of your hat, including the interior band, with stain remover before washing it by hand.

Add one tablespoon of laundry detergent to a medium-sized bowl of warm water. To make bubbles, agitate. Then, submerge the hat in water and soak it for four hours. To break up the stains, stir the water every hour or so. Remove the hat and rinse it under running water until the water is clear and no bubbles remain. To remove excess water, pat with a towel. To help the hat maintain its shape, roll a dry towel into a ball and put it inside the hat. For the best air circulation, place the hat near an open window or a fan.

Dishwasher

If you don’t have time to hand wash your hat and need to remove sweat stains quickly, the dishwasher is a common choice. Make sure you read the care directions on your cap to figure out what kind of material your hat is made of. The dishwasher approach is perfect whether the cap is cotton or synthetic, like our olive green hat.

If your hat is made of fur, it can shrink. If your hat contains some cardboard, do not put it in the dishwasher. When washing ball caps in the dishwasher, using a cap cage will help them keep their shape. If you wear a baseball cap or other hats on a regular basis, these inexpensive pieces are a good investment.

Place your cap in the cage and place it on the top dishwasher rack, away from the heating element of an empty dishwasher. Add a small amount of all-natural dishwasher detergent without bleaching agents to the mix. Make sure the dishwasher is set to the coldest and gentlest cycle possible and ensure that the drying feature is turned off. After the cycle is complete, gently reshape the hat and air dry it.

Vinegar and Baking Soda

Are you searching for a natural way to remove sweat stains from hats? People with sensitive skin should use baking soda and vinegar. If you want to clean your whole cap with this spot-cleaning process, you will need to hand wash it as well.

Using a soft-bristled toothbrush, add a paste made of four tablespoons of baking soda and 14 cups of water to the stain, rubbing in small circular motions. Enable up to an hour for the hat to sit. Spray the stain with distilled white vinegar and rinse it again. Rinse thoroughly in cold water. Enable the hat to air dry completely after patting it dry with a towel.

It’s best if you don’t let your hats go too long between washes. The white stains are caused by a build-up of sweat and oil, and they can permanently fade the color. To stop heavy staining, wash your cap once a week, depending on how much you wear it and how sweaty you get.

This content is brought to you by Emma Collins.

Photo: Shutterstock