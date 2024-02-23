—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide financial advice.

Introduction

A car policy and its renewal are often associated with an added financial burden instead of an investment. But not many realize that you can also save some bucks while purchasing and renewing insurance policies. Saving money on your two wheeler insurance renewal is not only about cutting corners but getting the best value for your money.

You can easily catch a good buy without necessarily going for less coverage. Even if you have trouble wrapping your head around insurance policies and how they work, with the help of just a few key points in mind, you can get great deals on a car policy.

Here are some insightful tips on how to save money on your two wheeler insurance renewal without losing on the best benefits.

Understand Your Needs

Understand that your needs change from time to time. This may be because of changes in your environment, health, personal or professional life. Change your two-wheeler or car policy accordingly to meet your current requirements.

Weigh all the components including your age, the current market price of your bike, and use frequency, and decide on the new insurance policy to buy.

While a comprehensive auto policy provides full coverage including damage caused by natural disasters, in case of theft, it’s usually the priciest. If your bike is on the older side, you may want to go for basic coverage to minimize your expense on the base rate.

The NCB (No Claims Bonus)

Most insurers provide a no-claim bonus (NCB) if the policyholder goes for the whole year without any claim. It can notably lower your insurance premium at the time of renewal. The NCB varies from 20-50% based on the claim history of the insured.

If you do not wish to go forward with your existing insurer, you can take the benefits of a transferable No Claim Bonus to your new policy.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Consider Higher Deductibles

A deductible is the amount you will have to pay from your pocket before your insurance policy pays out. By choosing a higher deductible, you can get a lower premium. However, be sure to choose the deductible amount you can afford to pay in case of a claim.

With your two wheeler insurance renewal , you can go for a higher deductible amount to lower your new premium.

Avoid Small Claims

Small claims can significantly impact your NCB, resulting in a more expensive policy during the renewal period.

It is better to pay for minor repairs or damages on your own if you still want to protect your NCB discount. While this may seem futile, this strategy can help you save a lot in the long term.

Use Online Discounts

Many online insurance platforms offer discounts on various purchases and loyalty. Make sure to get your hand on every opportunity to get such discounts and leverage them at the time of renewal of your two-wheeler insurance.

Besides that, certain insurers give discounts for particular payment methods or buy a policy for a longer time. If you can, take advantage of those discounts to save some dimes.

Review and Take Off the Unwanted Add-ons

Though add-ons like zero depreciation cover, roadside assistance, and engine protection are valuable additions, they also increase your premium.

Review your existing policy and get rid of any unwanted add-ons at the time of renewal. Personalise your policy by considering your specific needs and save marginally with lower premiums.

Compare Policies Online

It is one of the fundamental things you can do before buying insurance or renewing your insurance policy to save on premiums. There are a plethora of websites comparing policies provided by various insurance platforms.

Ensure that the insurance coverage you choose meets your demands and also goes as close to your budget as possible. Don’t forget to check the insurance provider’s reputation, claim settlement ratio, and customer reviews thoroughly to ascertain credibility.

Conclusion

Buying a car policy and renewing it, including two wheeler insurance renewal should not burn a hole in your pocket. Instead, with just a few tricks and knowledge up your sleeves, you can go on to save a ton when renewing your insurance. Analyze your existing coverage well before renewal, take advantage of your No Claim Bonus, compare policies online, and leverage online discounts to lower your premiums significantly. Look for insurance providers like ACKO who help you balance coverage and affordability without compromising your safety.

—

This content is brought to you by Md Badshah Ansari

Photo provided by the author.