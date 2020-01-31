How to Sew Blazer Buttons – an Easy to Follow Guide

—

We cannot deny the fact that blazers are one of the cool outfits that we can wear. However, there are times when our blazer buttons get worn off, or we lost them. As a result, we have to replace the buttons only.

However, there are not so many people out there who are sure about how to sew blazer buttons. And if the same goes with you too, then I am here to help you out.

In this article, I am going to give you a complete idea of how you can sew blazer buttons. So let’s just head into the topic without wasting much of the time:

How to sew blazer buttons?

Now that you have the blazer buttons with you, its time to sew them to the blazer. So there are two methods that you can follow. And these two methods are the Sewing buttons with a stay and Sewing buttons without a stay.

So let me just talk about both of the methods one by one:

Sewing buttons with a stay

In case if the blazer is usually worn with the buttons attached, then using the stay method is the best option. As it will make sure that the treading does not detach due to stress. And in this method, you will have to follow these steps:

At first, insert a single thread from the inside of the blazer then loop it once through the blazer button. Then insert the thread button back to the inside.

You have to continue to thread the inside button as you usually do. However, make sure while you do so, the thread is as tight as possible.

Once the shank has been looped through, make sure to wrap the threat around its base. So you can provide it strength and help it to stand up.

Once done, push the needle through the shank of the thread, make s a clip and loop it. Once done, you are good to go.



Sewing buttons without a stay

If you have to get done with the sewing job as soon as you can, then the Sewing buttons without a stay is the best option. And here are all the steps that you have to follow:

At first, make a large knot in a length of thread and insert it in between the layers of the suit.

After that, you have to make two to three small knots on this spot using a small space of stitching.

Finally, thread the button tightly onto the jacket, and you are all done.

So go ahead and try these steps and see how they are working for you. Also, for any questions, do comment below.

