How to Stand out and Become Popular on Instagram

If you are one of those people who are using Instagram and who are wondering and asking how it is possible that some people enjoy so much popularity on this social network, and you can’t get even close to so many followers then the only need thing you need are certain tips.

Instagram is an extremely powerful tool. Of course, it is very important that you know how to use it. In order to gain great followers, you need to invest a lot of time and money. Whether you have opened a personal blog or your company’s Instagram page, if you want this social network to bring you profit or advertising, the first thing you need are followers. Content is, after all, created for the audience.

And in order to gather a significant number of followers around you, you should adopt some basic strategies on how to get people interested in what you offer and how to reach a large number of followers as quickly as possible.

Before you start gathering followers have one thing one your mind – you need to be patient. Don’t be discouraged by the small number of followers and likes in the beginning. True, it is not pleasant when you invest effort in creating content, and that effort does not pay off. That is why one of the first things that you need to learn is how to buy followers on Instagram. Yes, you will have your friends and family, that is following you, but you also need some additional followers, straight from the beginning.

For starters, you can’t expect followers if your profile is empty. You need to hang at least 10 photos – if you want anyone to notice you. From the beginning, try to post pictures that you like and that over time could represent your personal style – which will be really recognizable at some point.

In addition, you should fill out the profile with a short text about yourself or the content you intend to post so that everyone who views your profile can immediately see “what it’s all about.”

You may not even think about it, but your username on Instagram is very important. According to it, people will recognize you, so it must be easy to read, it must not contain unnecessary letters and it must be linked to your profile.

According to the study, Instagram has traffic throughout the whole day, which means that its followers are using it from morning to evening, whether they use it to like, comment or share. This means that no matter what time you are sharing something early in the morning, during working hours, during the lunch break, or in the evening, your post will be visible and people will react the same.

It is useless to post ten photos per day or something like that. You need to know that the rule is to post at least one photo a day or at least three to four posts a week and stick to it. Pay attention to quality before quantity.

How to become popular on Instagram today relies heavily on Instagram stories. That is because modern Instagram search offers users us to search for profile stories that they do not follow. So, if your story falls into the field of interest of some new users, they will be able to find you through an interesting Instagram story.

One of the ways to be visible on Instagram is hashtags. Thanks to them, your photos will be grouped together with photos of other users who used the same hashtag. This way, everyone who searches Instagram by hashtags will have the opportunity to see your photo as well. We should not forget that there is an optimal number of hashtags that you will use for one photo. That means that you should not use more than 10 to 12 hashtags.

Although statistics show that the hashtag #nofilter is by far the most popular hashtag on Instagram, if you don’t use any filters, it will negatively affect the look of your photos. The Mayfair filter is one of the mildest filters you can use, which gives you the opportunity to minimum fine-tune of the image.

If you follow this advice, then without any doubt you will become very popular on Instagram.

