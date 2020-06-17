How To Take Your Grilling Expertise One Level Up?

—

You think you are an expert at grilling vegetables and meat in your backyard. Well, there are so many things you should learn to take your grilling expertise one level up. Grilling is not just about cooking food with dry heat. If you know some Pro tips and minute grilling secrets, you can cook food that will taste smoking good. Here is your grill smarter guide to level up with grilling Pros and show your SmarterGrill skills to your friends and family over a backyard lunch or dinner.

1. Don’t just limit yourself to the thermometer to watch the temperature. Try to do it the older way by using your hand. You should let your hand be the heat guide. Here is how to use your hand to know the exact temperature.

If you cannot hold your hand for 1 to 3 seconds above the grill grate from a height of 4 to 6 inches then its high heat.

If you cannot hold your hand for 4 to 6 seconds from the same height you are at medium heat.

If you have to pull your hand away after 7 to 10 seconds from the same height i.e. 4 to 6 inches from the grate then you are at low heat.

This trick is very handy when you are out in the woods and don’t have a thermometer or you are grilling on an open grill. Another trick to get the exact heat measurement is to pre-heat the grill before putting a hand over the grill grate.

2. To cook the food to perfection on a grill you must use both direct and indirect heat methods. Not all food needs direct heat to cook well. Some need indirect heat to cook to perfection because indirect heat lets all the juices to marinate inside the food. Some food needs to be cooked on an open flame and then needs to be moved to indirect heat to avoid overcooking and cook the inside perfectly. You have to master juggling between direct and indirect heat to take your grilling expertise one level up.

3. Even the most skilled grilling experts struggle with sticky grates. Though everybody likes the nice grill marks seared into the food but sticky grates spoil the fun. Often the crisp crust of the food especially meat is lost while taking it off from the grates. So to make your grates non-sticky first heat the grill to a low temperature. Then use a half-cut potato and rub the inside of it on the grate. Make sure to rub the entire grate. You can use a meat fork or a stick to hold the potato.

4. Make sure you don’t open the lid again and again to check the food. Thick cuts of meat cook well when the lid is on. Learn about the ideal temperature of the grill and time duration for a particular food. This will stop you from opening the lid again and again.

5. If you have a habit of pouring in your favorite sauce instantly after you put the meat on the grill. Then avoid this as sauce and other gravy tend to char or burn on the outside. Make sure you use one third or half of the sauce near the end of the cooking time.

6. Don’t just slice the meat immediately after you take it out from the grill for the sake of impressing your friends and family. Try to avoid this because sparing meat some time will allow all the juices to get inside and distribute evenly. So hold on your urge for 5 to 10 minutes and see the difference in taste.

—

This content is brought to you by Nehal Khan.

Photo: Shutterstock