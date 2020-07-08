How To Test Your Car Battery For Free

—

Your car battery may go unnoticed as part of your regular maintenance. Getting stranded with a bad battery is always a convenience. Checking your car battery when you change your windshield wiper blades is a good way to make sure that you won’t get caught unaware. Learn more about car batteries to keep up with your vehicle.

What Are the Signs That Your Battery Needs Testing?

Your car battery will tell you when it’s getting older. You can also look on the battery for an expiration date, but it could be hidden by your car’s casing. The closer your battery gets to its expiration, the more likely it will fail. Here are other signs:

Your headlights may appear dim because they can’t get full power from the battery.

You may hear a clicking sound when you turn your engine on.

Your engine may crank slower than normal.

You may have to put your foot to the gas pedal when starting.

You may experience backfires or intermittent sparks.

How Long Should Your Battery Last?

On average, batteries last about three to four years, but it depends on many factors. The type of battery you buy may have a longer warranty period. The quality of the product has an impact on how long your battery lasts. Climate can also directly impact the life of your battery. Extremely hot temperatures reduce the life of your battery. Your battery needs more than 20 minutes of driving to fully recharge. Taking short trips most of the time can also reduce the life of your battery.

How Do You Test For a Bad Battery?

You can often look at the battery and tell if it’s going bad. Broken or loose terminals indicate that your battery needs to be replaced. A crack in the plastic or a bulge in the case are other problems. The best way to test your battery is with a multimeter. Bring your car or battery and let a technician with

AutoZone services perform a diagnostic test to tell you how much life your battery has left.

How Much Does It Cost to Test a Battery?

AutoZone offers free battery, starter and alternator testing as part of its services. You can bring the battery in on its own if you can’t the car to jump-start. The test only takes a few minutes and you’ll know whether it’s worth it to recharge the battery or if you need to replace it. While you’re in the AutoZone center, have one of the technicians check your wiper blade size to get a new set. AutoZone technicians can help you find the right battery for your car and your driving needs. Battery testing is free and so is the charging service.

When buying a new battery, bring your old one in for recycling. With drive-up service or next-day delivery in most markets, you can find the car parts that fit your needs when you’re ready to service your vehicle. With online help guides and assistance, you can perform general maintenance on your car on your own. Shop for the parts that keep your car performing at its best.

