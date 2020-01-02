—

Lawnmowers need care

If you don’t have a lawn, then you can count yourself lucky, because then you don’t have to take care of the lawn or the mower. But the maintenance is not too difficult if you know what you have to do. You should not avoid this work either, because if you take good care of your lawnmower, you will also get something from it for a long time.

Making the lawnmower winter-proof

Before the lawnmower disappears in the shed in winter, you should remove all dirt. Grass and soil residues are usually dry so that you can remove them with a broom or a damp cloth. Caution with petrol engines: Always pull out the spark plug connector when carrying out maintenance work on your lawnmower. When the lawnmower is clean, you should treat all moving parts with oil so that they remain smooth and smooth. The air filter should also be replaced once a year. If you are in a hilly area, then you should have the best commercial mower for steep hills.

How to winterize a lawnmower?

Now, at the beginning of the cold season, it is essential to give the lawnmower the care it needs for an undamaged hibernation. With our tips, you can make your lawnmower winter-proof so that it can quickly get through the winter. There are, of course, specific differences between petrol mowers, electric and cordless lawnmowers, which we would also like to address.

Empty the lawnmower tank

The tank should be empty before the winter break. The reason: residual fuel loses its ignitability over the winter – if you leave it in the tank, there may be problems with starting in spring. If there is still fuel left after the last mowing operation, it is advisable to leave the lawnmower running at idle speed until the engine stops automatically.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The tank of a petrol lawnmower should be empty before the winter break. This means that it should be completely drained, or the engine should be left running until it stops on its own. The whole thing is recommendable for the following reason: Residual fuel loses its ignitability over the winter, which can lead to problems when starting in spring. If you leave it in the tank, the lighter hydrocarbons in the fuel can evaporate and other ingredients, despite the antioxidants, can react with the air and clump together. Besides, the ethanol in gasoline has a hygroscopic effect, i.e., from a particular water saturation level, it fails and forms a strongly rust-promoting water-alcohol phase on the tank bottom.

Store lawnmower batteries dry in winter

For cordless lawnmowers, the battery should be removed from the device and stored in a dry and frost-proof place. We recommend the garage, basement, or attic for this. The temperature should be between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius if possible.

Before storage, you should also check the current charge level of the battery. Ideally, this is between 50 and 75 percent. During the winter break, the battery continues to discharge, which can lead to deep discharge if the level is too low, which permanently damages the battery. To counteract this, it is advisable to recharge the battery briefly every two to three months using the charger.

Clean mower housing

First, clean the mower housing thoroughly. To do this, tip a petrol lawnmower backward so that the spark plugs protrude upwards. For safety reasons, first, disconnect the spark plug cable. Avoid tilting the lawnmower on its side, as oil can get into the air filter, which can cause damage. In the case of electric mowers, the power cable should be pulled in the same way, or the battery should be removed for cordless mowers.

If the underside of the device is freely accessible, you start to remove grass residue sticking to the housing with a wooden or plastic spatula. This is particularly important for lawnmowers with a steel casing, as grass residue accelerates corrosion. But also rust-proof accommodations made of aluminum or plastic won’t hurt if they are released into winter rest after being cleaned thoroughly.

Once the grass remnants have been removed, the housing can be given the finishing touch with a brush and water. Avoid “hosing down” the device, as you can damage bearing parts, seals, or motor parts with the water jet. If you find rust spots on your lawnmower, you should sand them, treat them with a rust converter, prime them and then paint them.

Oil moving parts on the lawnmower

After cleaning and drying the mower housing, moving parts such as wheel bearings, throttle control, and starter bar should be oiled with a resin-free oil. Attention: Motor and drive parts, such as the knife shaft, must remain oil-free! However, the mower housing itself should be impregnated with an oil-based spray from the inside and outside.

Check mower blade

Your lawnmower loses mowing performance with every hour of work because the mowing knife wears out. It is therefore recommended to remove the knife before the winter break and have it sharpened and balanced by a specialist. So the device is not only intact again at the beginning of the next gardening season, but also fully efficient. However, should you discover damage to the mowing knife such as cracks or nicks, it is recommended for safety reasons to replace it.

Last check

The mowing knife should be intact before the first use in spring. If cracks and notches are visible. Otherwise, it is advisable to remove and sharpen the knife or to have a specialist grind and balance it. Incidentally, it is recommended that this process always be carried out after approx. Twenty-five is working hours so that an optimal mowing performance can be achieved. To check the perfectness, you should have the best digital oscilloscope for hobbyist & automotive. It will help you to check your lawnmower health properly.

Right resting place

When all maintenance work is done, the lawnmower should be well covered in a dust-free, dry room. The storage position is the normal position. Attention: Always place a lawnmower with a starter battery in a frost-free place!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Store lawnmower correctly in winter

After carrying out the measures mentioned above, the lawnmower should ideally be well covered in a dust-free, dry place in the normal position. For lawnmowers with an additional starter battery, as already mentioned for the rechargeable batteries, it also applies that they should be stored frost-free, i.e., in the basement over the winter.

—

This content is sponsored by Alex Hales.

Photo: Shutterstock