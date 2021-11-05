Hurt in a Haunted House Your Liability Waiver May Not Apply

—

Haunted houses can be dangerous for many visitors, and liability waivers may not apply for haunted houses if they still fail to keep their patrons safe. Liability waivers typically help protect businesses from lawsuits involving foreseeable risks.

For haunted houses, the potential risks could involve physical injuries, such as injuries from slip and fall accidents while trying to run from something that scares patrons. Poor visibility may also contribute to other accidents, such as running into walls or objects. In these situations, a liability waiver may help protect the haunted house from liability.

On the other hand, haunted houses still need to take certain measures to keep attendees safe. For instance, they need to clear pathways of any potential hazards that might lead to a slip and fall accident. Failing to warn patrons about certain risks could also make the liability waiver void.

The following post will review the types of risk involved with haunted houses and the kinds of accidents that could cause injury to patrons.

The Assumption of Risk

Haunted houses can frequently avoid liability because of something called the “assumption of risk” doctrine. According to this doctrine, haunted house patrons have agreed to partake in a type of dangerous activity, and they accept the potential risks involved by agreeing to it.

If patrons sustain injuries because of these assumed risks, they won’t be able to file a claim or lawsuit against the people running the haunted house. For instance, a patron would be unable to sue if they slipped and fell after exiting the haunted house simply because they were scared and ran. Generally, haunted houses won’t be liable for typical risks and the injuries resulting from them.

Eliminating Foreseeable Risks

Unlike other types of businesses, haunted houses aren’t responsible for removing any foreseeable risks that could cause harm to patrons. For example, businesses often need to make sure that liquids or other substances don’t pose a slip and fall risk for patrons, and electrical equipment needs to be in a location that doesn’t put attendees at risk of electrocution injuries. For haunted houses and other types of recreational facilities, the foreseeable risk doesn’t apply.

Patrons who have agreed to sign a liability waiver in a haunted house have accepted the risks associated with it. Attendees assume that the haunted house will frighten them and that being frightened could lead to certain potential accidents. Patrons could wind up running when scared, leading them to trip and fall, or they may move suddenly and collide with a nearby object or other individuals, such as haunted house workers who might get hurt on the job.

As long as a haunted house takes steps to warn patrons about potential risks, their liability waiver will be able to protect them in the event of accidents and injuries. However, if a haunted house doesn’t provide adequate warning in a waiver, injured patrons may have the ability to sue the haunted house. For instance, if a haunted house’s liability waiver doesn’t acknowledge the use of live animals and a patron suffers a bite from the animal, the liability waiver may not apply. In this instance, the injured party may be able to file a premises liability case.

Potential Types of Haunted House Injuries

Haunted houses are explicitly designed to scare attendees, which is why they’re often a challenge to walk through and visibility is typically low. As a result, the risk of injuries increases for both patrons and employees.

Some of the potential causes of injuries involving patrons may include:

Premises Accidents

If the haunted house is unsafe, many injuries could develop, from burns and lacerations to broken bones and traumatic brain injuries.

Accidents Involving Actors

Sometimes, haunted house employees could also cause injuries to haunted house attendees. In many haunted houses, actors function as part of the overall atmosphere, which may require them to jump out from behind corners or even grab patrons in an attempt to scare them. They may also pursue attendees to further frighten them. In the process, actors may go too far with their roles and cause injuries when grabbing or running into attendees.

Trampling

In some intense haunted houses, entire groups of people may attempt to flee something that scares them, which poses a risk for trampling injuries. If someone slips and falls while a group attempts to escape a haunted house, the group may wind up trampling the individual, causing serious injuries or even death.

When It’s Possible to Sue a Haunted House

Haunted house patrons may have a difficult time suing a haunted house if they signed a liability waiver that warned them of the risks involved and the type of injury they sustained. Normally, haunted house patrons assume the risks involved and the kinds of injuries that may result from them being scared.

However, even with a detailed waiver in place, haunted houses still need to make sure the premises are safe enough. For example, they must make sure that pathways are sufficiently clear of potential hazards. They also need to minimize the risk of fires and other types of accidents that aren’t assumed risks.

If haunted house patrons sustain injuries in a haunted house, they may have certain options. In some cases, they may be able to file a premises liability claim or lawsuit against the individuals running the haunted house. Regardless of the situation, it’s best for injury victims to consult an attorney to discuss a potential case. They may have the ability to receive compensation for their injuries.

