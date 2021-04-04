Importance of Typing for Children

—

In a world such as today’s, where dynamics are rapidly changing, it is imperative to stay with the times. Computers have taken the place of handbooks. Therefore, it is important that children learn to type and be familiar with these gadgets. These typing skills that children learn will not only benefit them in one singular aspect but aspects more than you can imagine. From elementary schools, all through college and professional lives, typing is an essential skill one needs to know.

Learning how to type can help sharpen learning abilities and writing skills, make editing, peer teaching, and computer-based tasks easier. In addition to this, typing skills can help children who struggle with issues such as dyslexia, dysgraphia, and dyspraxia complete their work with ease without having to indulge in the intricacies of physically writing.

In addition to this, children are exposed to these gadgets very early in their lives, especially in today’s society with the vast and fast-paced expansion of technological resources, hence, it only makes sense that they take advantage of those gadgets and learn to type and polish their skills from a very early age. It is bound to prove beneficial in their future lives, from assignments to professional reports. Let’s explore some of these benefits in detail.

Strengthening of Reading Skills

When a child is exposed to a computer screen and is taught how to type, that automatically helps them polish their reading skills. As the letters and words are spilled out on the screen, the eyes dart with them at the same pace, proving that the faster a child can type, the faster and better they can read as well. Therefore, in order to make typing skills and consequently reading skills sharper, typing games should be considered. They make the process of learning how to type more interesting, making children more inclined towards playing them and resultantly, learning good typing skills which will further improve their reading skills.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Easier Writing and Sharpened Spelling Skills

Writing on a gadget such as a computer, helps the writer organize his ideas in a better way. The writer has the option to first make a rough draft and then edit it accordingly. When one has to write on a piece of paper, it makes it difficult to make changes or to cut out details that one does not want. However, when typing, you have the option to easily cut out what you do not want to add and add what you feel is necessary. Children sometimes have difficulty writing coherent sentences which they have to keep erasing till they get it right, especially kids with learning disabilities such as dyslexia. Typing on a screen can prove to be an easier outlet for these children as they can easily look at the keyboard and come up with what they wish to write.

Moreover, grammatical and spelling errors are a nuisance when writing. Even if you perfectly know the spelling of a certain word, there is a good chance you might mess it up, especially children who are in the process of learning how to write. However, when typing on a keyboard, the complexities of spellings become easier as the letters are spread out right in front of you. This is beneficial for children, especially because when typing, the computer itself would correct the spellings for you if you do not get it right, making it easier for the child to learn the spelling too as they type.

Lifelong Typing and Computer Skills

Typing and overall computer skills are those skills that are necessary in today’s technologically advanced world. The era of physical writing is slowly becoming a mere concept and computers have taken the place of books so it is wise to keep up with the dynamics of society. Learning how to type and knowing how to operate a computer will give a child or anyone the feeling of comfort and heightened self-esteem if they are able to type fast and accurately, especially at a college level when assignments are longer and complex and need more attention to detail. Typing practice usually proves to be of great aid in ensuring good typing skills.

These skills also prove to be beneficial when applying for a job, particularly those jobs which require lots of typing and writing personal emails.

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed.

Photo: Shutterstock