Parenthood is more than just another step in life. It is the most complicated challenge where experience, sense of responsibility, and the ability to share love and kindness are put under the test. This challenge is the greatest reward for all -. However, according to official statistics, 48.5 million couples are deprived of their natural right to become parents because of infertility. If you have been affected by infertility, keep up your spirit – the World Center of Baby, one of the best international companies which run surrogacy in Ukraine at its own Alice Fertility Clinics, will help you achieve your dream of a complete family.

What is surrogacy, and what is the difference between surrogacy in Ukraine and other countries?

According to Encyclopedia of Reproduction, “surrogacy is a form of third-party reproduction in which a woman consents to carry a pregnancy for the intended parent(s) who cannot conceive for medical reasons or those who are a gay couple”. Although it seems to be an excellent way out for couples with fertility issues, the laws of most countries don’t welcome surrogacy due to local opinions or religion. That is why Intended Parents are welcome to do surrogacy in Ukraine with the World Center of Baby, the top international surrogacy company. There, surrogacy is completely regulated by the legislation. However, there are some features you must know.

How does surrogacy in Ukraine work?

If you consider surrogacy for the first time, you need to know which type of surrogacy is the best for your case. There is traditional and gestational surrogacy. The traditional one is when the surrogate mother has a genetic link to the baby she carries for Intended Parents. The laws of some countries (for example, the UK) accept it, but it is not common.

Meanwhile, the meaning of gestational surrogacy is that there is no genetic link between a surrogate mother and a baby – patient’s eggs or donor’s ones are used to be fertilized with the Intended Father’s sperm. There is an altruistic type of gestational surrogacy when a surrogate agrees to carry a baby without being rewarded and receives only basic compensation for food, medicaments, etc., and a commercial type (when a surrogate mother gets full compensation). It is easily seen that commercial is faster to organize as potential surrogates are better motivated to take part in the process and do it responsibly.

Ukraine is one of the few countries where commercial surrogacy is legal. While other types of surrogacy can take from a few years to a decade, the top company which does surrogacy in Ukraine, the World Center of Baby, organizes the process here in 12-14 months from the first visit to the birth of a baby.

How to get the process started and which programs are possible?

When choosing Ukraine as your surrogacy destination, you receive the best legal environment and the most affordable price. Here, both Intended Parents are indicated in the birth certificate as legal parents from the very beginning, while in some other countries like Russian Federation, for example, a surrogate has her name in the certificate and should sign the relinquishment of parental rights, what makes the whole process insecure. However, there are some important things you need to know:

1) Intended Parents must have an official marriage certificate.

2) Intended parents should provide the doctor’s letter with the conclusion that the female patient can’t carry the pregnancy.

3) At least Intended Farther must be genetically linked to the newborn.

The World Center of Baby surrogacy company has a variety of programs that suit every case. There are programs where patients’ oocytes, donor eggs, or even both are used, and, what is unique, the WCOB own fertility clinic Alice excepts the embryos already created within a program in another clinic.

How much does surrogacy in Ukraine cost?

Safe and legal surrogacy can never be cheap: payments to professionals involved in the process, high-quality equipment, legal services, compensation the agency will pay to a surrogate mother, etc. must be counted in. In the USA, the surrogacy cost can reach 170,000 $, while few couples can afford it. Here, in Ukraine, the World Center of Baby, the top surrogacy company according to the latest success rates, managed to balance the price and high-quality service and have programs from 35000 € to 59000 € for one-try options and guaranteed all-inclusive programs.

The World Center of Baby, the best surrogacy in Ukraine company, cares about comfort, safety, and success for both Intended Parents and surrogates. The agency provides complex consultations with exit process experts and fertility specialists, so, if you want your surrogacy journey to be safe and affordable, it is your sign to contact them.

