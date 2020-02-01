In 2020 Why Do Some Men Still Consider Plastic Surgery to Be ‘Unmanly’?

—

Women are much more likely than men to seek out plastic surgery. As recently as 2016, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reports that women accounted for 92% of all cosmetic procedures. Men were just 8%.

Still, there is nothing inherently “unmanly” about having plastic surgery. Those men who choose it year after year are doing so for a variety of personal reasons, ranging from facial reconstruction after traumatic accidents to small aesthetic tweaks.

Plastic Surgery Procedures for Men

Breast augmentation is the most popular plastic surgery procedure for women. But just as women mostly, but not always, wish to enlarge their breasts, men generally wish to decrease their size. Gynecomastia surgery is the second most popular plastic surgery procedure for men, behind only liposuction.

Throughout your life, your balance of estrogen and testosterone changes. Gynecomastia, or “man boobs,” form when there is a smaller proportion of testosterone relative to estrogen.

The condition is experienced by about half of teenage boys and up to two-thirds of men older than fifty. Often, gynecomastia goes away on its own, particularly for teenagers.

However, many men elect to get gynecomastia surgery. In this procedure, fatty tissue from the pectoral area is extracted and the nipple is reshaped to create a smooth, masculine chest.

Other popular procedures include:

Chin Augmentation: A strong, protruding jaw is often seen as a masculine feature. Your jaw can be reshaped through bone repositioning, liposuction, and implants. Your surgeon should take great care that these alterations fit with the structure of your face and remain proportional.

A strong, protruding jaw is often seen as a masculine feature. Your jaw can be reshaped through bone repositioning, liposuction, and implants. Your surgeon should take great care that these alterations fit with the structure of your face and remain proportional. Rhinoplasty: Is your nose crooked? Too large or small in proportion to your face? Or do you simply desire a different nose shape? Plastic surgeons are adept at reshaping the nose and making sure the changes fit into your general appearance.

Is your nose crooked? Too large or small in proportion to your face? Or do you simply desire a different nose shape? Plastic surgeons are adept at reshaping the nose and making sure the changes fit into your general appearance. Liposuction: Also known as body contouring, this procedure removes and remolds areas of fat, sculpting the ideal body shape. Liposuction should not be used for weight loss, but rather small, targeted aesthetic changes. You should always try to lose weight through a healthy diet and lots of exercise before opting for liposuction.

Also known as body contouring, this procedure removes and remolds areas of fat, sculpting the ideal body shape. Liposuction should not be used for weight loss, but rather small, targeted aesthetic changes. You should always try to lose weight through a healthy diet and lots of exercise before opting for liposuction. Calf implants: Much like breast implants, these are packets of silicone that are inserted into your calf to enlarge it and accentuate its shape. The surgery itself is an outpatient procedure that can be completed in a few hours. Calf implants are designed to be permanent, but you may need touch-up surgery after a few years if the implants begin to sag or leak.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

More men than ever are choosing plastic surgery, and the stigma around plastic surgery for men is fading. Drs. Danielpour and Layke performed a nose job and subsequent revision surgery for Jax Taylor of Vanderpump Rules.

Taylor had asked for a refinement of his nose shape, but accidentally ran into a glass window three weeks after his surgery when his nose was still healing. The doctors were able to fix the damaged cartilage grafts, and later, Taylor even came back for gynecomastia surgery.

At Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group, Drs. Danielpour and Layke welcome men of all ages and work with each male patient to determine how his aesthetic goals can best be met.

—

This content is brought to you by James McNamara.

Photo: Shutterstock