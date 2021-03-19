Interstellar Humanity: Gaël Bonnel-Sanchez’s Pioneering Attempt at Reproducing Humankind Outside of the Solar System

—

“When it comes to space colonization, we don’t have to be a lost generation,” claims Gaël Bonnel-Sanchez, the French entrepreneur who founded Interstellar Humanity. The project focuses on sending human DNA out of the Solar System, to give humankind an opportunity to develop in deep space. “We are not obliged to accept death on Earth as an end to life,” Gaël explains. “We can give ourselves the chance to survive by allowing parts of us, our unique instructions to life, to pursue their existence through the universe. We may unite with our loved ones in a promising attempt to reproduce our cherished common existence, by sending our gathered DNA on an indefinitely long journey across outer space.”

What began as Gaël’s visionary dream has evolved into a challenging scientific project, with research and preparations now in full swing – and the launch of the first Interstellar Humanity mission already scheduled for 2025. The team will assemble 10,000 samples of human DNA into protective capsules, which will be launched beyond our Solar System along with data symbolizing life on Earth. Gaël describes the project as “a futuristic Noah’s Ark, freed from the constraints of time and space, cruising across the universe in order to perpetuate love and to find continuity and rebirth for humanity.”

Once launched, the capsules certainly won’t be lost in space forever. Using deep space radio transmissions, researchers on Earth will be able to locate the position of the Interstellar Humanity space probe for several generations to come.

Emancipating space exploration

Gaël’s approach to space exploration is thoroughly innovative, in that it emancipates scientific research from the restraints of time as we know it. Unlike other contemporary outer space projects, Interstellar Humanity’s mission isn’t focused on producing tangible results within the lifetimes of current generations. Instead, it relies on the power of nature to bring the project to a successful conclusion.

The Interstellar Humanity team believes that there is no need to wait until humanity masters futuristic technologies and faster-than-light speeds. Neither the adults nor the children of today should be condemned to accept death as we know it. We are all equally entitled to aspire to prolong happiness and reach eternity.

A scientific endeavor

Although the project may seem idealistic and far-fetched, it’s founded on solid scientific grounds. Under the widely accepted panspermia theory, the origin of life on Earth can be found in microscopic life forms that appeared outside of our planet and arrived here on meteoroids and space dust. The Interstellar Humanity mission intends to essentially reverse the process using current technologies while relying on nature to diffuse human life to distant planets.

As CEO of Interstellar Humanity, Gaël has brought together an impressive team of experts from relevant disciplines. A famous researcher specializing in innovation related to DNA storage devices advises the Science and Innovation Department, while an economist specializing in DNA storage services guides the DNA Conservation Department. Christophe Golay, engineer, timepiece creator, and former pharmaceutical researcher, has taken on the role of CTO.

Dr. Liliana Bakayoko, Attorney at Law at the Paris Bar and former Professor of Law, is the COO of the Organizational and Legal Development Department.

Together, the Interstellar Humanity team aspires to address two major scientific challenges.

The first concerns delivering DNA to outer space while preserving its vital characteristics and ensuring it remains operational throughout its long journey. The team’s second objective revolves around demonstrating the merits of some of the underlying principles of the panspermia theory.

As was once stated by Parmenides, the ancient Greek philosopher considered to be the father of metaphysics, “Nothing comes from nothing”. However, “A lot can come from something,” Dr. Liliana Bakayoko points out. “DNA stores all of the genetic information necessary for the emergence of a functioning organism. Once launched into deep space, it will be given the opportunity to reach new worlds of potentially infinite possibilities. It should be brought there in order to be allowed access to supportive environments and to generate new life.”

Christophe Golay adds, “We are not making illusory promises. We are providing DNA preservation technology for hundreds of thousands of years (or more), and we are equipping an exploration probe that will travel across our galaxy. In fact, it is the biological identities of 10,000 individuals who will travel, in search for a destiny that we cannot master, but which will at least find immortality in the memory of men. Imagine receiving a radio signal from the probe that took your ancestor into deep space 1,000 years ago!”

For Gaël, “Space colonization is our future. We should embrace it now, without deferring the responsibility of organizing the first DNA launch to future generations. It could be us reproducing human life, out there in the universe.”

A project born out of love

As Gaël puts it, “We should change our perception of life altogether in the 21st century. We don’t have to accept that one day, it will all be over. We don’t have to resign ourselves to view our loved ones as temporary creatures with whom we will inevitably have to separate. Let’s give us the chance to live together, forever.”

The Interstellar Humanity team is currently getting ready to gather DNA samples from 10,000 participants. Pre-reservations are already open.

