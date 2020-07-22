Is Accidental Injury More Common in Men and More Fatal?

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

Being a man is dangerous, there’s no doubt about that. While most people are aware that men are at higher risk for violence and death than women, the general public may not be aware of this little known fact: not only are men injured more often than women, the injuries that they sustain are fatal more often. It’s common knowledge that women also tend to live longer than men, but the reasons that this happens are not very well understood and need to be studied in more detail. Doing so may lead to the prevention of many deaths, both amongst women and men.

The Statistics

This phenomenon, observed by Dr. Susan B. Sorensen in her paper, “Gender Disparities in Injury Mortality”, starts even before birth. Despite being at a statistical advantage, with 105 boys born for every 100 girls, male fetuses are 7% more likely to die before birth and 21% more likely to die before the age of 1 than their female counterparts.

This disparity continues to grow as males and females age, with more women reaching the age of 65 than men in just about every country around the globe. Men are more likely than women to die of just about every type of illness and disease, and men are far more likely to become injured and die due to an injury than women.

What Can Be Done to Prevent This

There are several reasons why men may be at higher risk of injury. The most glaring is the differences in the chosen professions that men and women work in–for the most part, those who are working in more dangerous jobs like construction or roofing are more likely to become injured, and statistically, the jobs in these professions are usually held by men. The second reason why men are at higher risk may be physiological and be related to the genetic and evolutionary differences between men and women. Men’s bodies, due to their high muscle mass, may just be more prone to injury than women’s bodies, which needed to be more “protected” from injury to ensure they could carry the species along.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

However, disparities in injuries between men and women should be studied more deeply in order to determine what the exact differences in injury rates are. Accidents happen every day, and if science can be used to help understand the differences between the way men and women react to injuries, many more lives can be saved. Conducting scientific studies that note the differences in reactions from men and women’s bodies to many different kinds of force and medication would be a good start.

What To Do After an Accident

Getting into an accident that leads to serious injury is not just more of a risk for men–it is absolutely an issue that should be discussed and studied in detail. However, when accidents do occur, doctors and nurses will typically do their best with the tools they have available to ensure that you make it out in one piece. Keeping documentation of your injuries is important, as well as understanding your rights to sue the party that has injured you or who is responsible for your injuries.

Just because accidental injury in men can be fatal does not mean that it will be. Be proactive with your medical care and contact an attorney as soon as you are able.

—

This content is brought to you by Adam Williams.

Photo: Shutterstock