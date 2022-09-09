Is Standing Better Than Sitting for Weight Loss?

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide weight loss advice.

The current work dynamic requires us to stay at our desks for 8-12 hours without time to even stretch. By the time you get off work, you are so exhausted, and your schedule is packed that you can’t even spare a few minutes to exercise. You have chores that you need to do. You start preparing dinner; before you know it, it is almost midnight, and the cycle continues. This sedentary lifestyle has been linked to several diseases, such as obesity which begs the question, is standing a better option than sitting if you work for prolonged hours? Can standing help you lose weight? We find that out in this article.

While it is comfortable for some of us, sitting for long periods can affect our general health, especially if the chairs aren’t comfortable. Sitting for prolonged periods without any movements in between slows down metabolism. This affects the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar and blood pressure and break down fat which has been linked to obesity, heart complications, and other health problems.

Sitting too much wrecks your back, leading to severe back pains. It is even worse when you slouch or don’t have a comfortable work chair. It also leads to varicose veins and weight gain.

When you are seated, your body uses less energy than someone moving or standing. This means by the time you are having your second meal or third meal of the day, most of the nutrients/energy from the first meal is still unused. Without regular physical activity, you are at a higher risk of becoming obese, making standing a much better option for weight loss.

According to various research materials, standing burns around 0.15 calories (kcals) per minute more than sitting. In a day (8 hours), that is around 72 calories assuming you spend those hours standing.

How to Lose weight by Standing

Standing can be a bit uncomfortable for someone who works a desk job, especially if you are using a normal desk. You will have to bend over to reach the desk’s height, which can lead to more back pains. Fortunately, there are other offices or home equipment that you can use to lose weight by standing and still doing your work.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

1. Standing desks

A Standing Desk allows you to work at your desk job while standing; with some, you can switch from seated to standing. For example, The FlexiSpot Standard Standing Desk (E1) has an adjustable height: of 28 “-47.6”, allowing you to switch from either seated to standing or standing to seated with a single tap. The desk has keypad and frame options. FlexiSpot Standard Standing Desk has a frame built to hold the weight of your PC and other work accessories.

Standing desks have been linked to many benefits, including improved productivity and mood and reduced risk of heart diseases. The right standing desks can also help you lower blood sugar levels, reduce back pains, and lose weight.

2. Desk Bike

Desk bikes are another great option to lose weight by standing. These desks have a cycling component and a desk component letting you cycle while working at your desk, which helps you burn more calories than when you are seated or standing.

Some benefits of using a desk bike include improved concentration, mood, and weight loss. Stationary bike workouts help boost cardio fitness, strengthening your heart, lungs, and muscles, which helps prevent some lifestyle diseases. Riding stationary bikes also helps you build strength in your legs and lower body and is an effective way to burn calories and body fat.

Top Desk Bikes include DeskCycle’s Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser and Wakeman’s Under Desk Pedal Exerciser, which is best if you want to work while standing and don’t have a machine with you. There is also FlexiSpot’s SitGo 2-in-1 fitness chair.

The SitGo 2-in-1 fitness chair is a desk bike with a seat. The seat is adjustable with a supportive seat cushion and is a better option if you want to paddle while seated.

3. Desk converters

Also known as a topper or desktop risers.

If you do not want to use a standing desk or bike but still want to lose some weight by standing, then there are desk converters. The standing desk converters are adjustable units that can be used in place of standing desks.

You just need to place the topper on top of your existing desk, giving you the option of standing without getting rid of or having to move your existing desk. If you want to switch to seating, you just remove the converter.

In conclusion

Standing burns more calories per minute than sitting. Based on different findings, most people can burn up to 9 calories if they stand for an hour. This translates to about 0.15 calories a minute and 72 calories a day (8 hours of standing). But standing alone won’t help you slim down and is not the greatest option if you are looking to shed a lot of weight in a short period. However, standing and moving more can help you become healthier and more productive and reduce the risk of getting certain diseases. As you start your journey, FlexiSpot has some crazy offers on their standing desks and even desk bikes this September 9th for their Tech Day event.

—

This content is brought to you by Meghna Deshraj

iStockPhoto