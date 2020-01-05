Is There Any Way to Escape People-Finding Sites?

—

Often, it starts off harmless enough, and could even be beneficial – for example, targeted advertising that shows you the kinds of products that are just your style and preference while you’re browsing Instagram or Facebook.

What Information Do People-Finding and Social Networking Websites Have About Me?

How does this happen? People-finding (or people search) sites, like those mentioned above, work in a way of gathering information about you. Your likes and dislikes, online behavior, location logs, etc. are all saved on the databases of people-finder websites who profit from selling your individual profile information to corporations or anyone who can make an online purchase.

People-finding websites allow anyone to find any public information about you, or anyone else, for a price or free of charge. It’s the service that they provide, combing data from public records and social networking sites associated with you.

From Online-Shopping to Insurance Premiums

As previously mentioned, it seems fairly harmless when online shopping becomes a very individualized, personal affair. The more sinister side of people-finding websites allows people to find information about you from a while back, influencing the possibility of gaining a loan from the bank or causing your insurance premiums to increase due to habits or events in your life that you’ve long moved on from.

Do Increased Verification Features Put Us at Higher Risk?

As Google+ and Facebook begin to require users to provide legal birth names, this allows people-finding sites (the likes of PeopleFinders or PublicRecords360) access to even more detailed, personal information about you through social networking sites. While Facebook argues that policies of this kind help to fight phishing, fraud, and provide more security for us online, it links more of our sensitive, personal data with our social media accounts, thereby reducing our individual privacy online. Additionally, this means more profit for people-finding sites as the information that they’re able to access us becomes more valuable.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This is a stark change from life before the internet and its ease-of-access. Barriers to access to an individual’s public records were more substantial, meaning that there used to be increased effort required when requesting public records about someone. However, the climate of the digital age has drastically changed this, making it creepy, yes, but not illegal for your public records to be given to anyone prepared to pay a fee.

It’s Time to Opt-Out

Hope is not lost! Your information may be available publicly to anyone wishing to find out more about your public records (whether the reasons are well-meaning or shady), but it is possible for you to opt-out and have this information removed from people-finding sites.

It comes as no surprise, though, that with many of these people-finder sites, having your profile scrubbed from their database can be a time-consuming and even frustrating process. Nuwber is one of those sites that makes opting-out a simpler process.

Make sure that you familiarize yourself with the process for removing your information from a site like PeopleFinders, ensuring that all required documentation that they ask of you – for verification purposes – are at hand.

It helps to create a template cover letter to send to people-finding sites. Your process becomes more streamlined and less time-consuming when you opt-out of having your information available on each of those sites. There are also third-party websites that offer this service to you for free, saving you the effort of contacting each people-finding website with your request to opt-out.

Apple Devices and Privacy

It’s not just people-finding sites themselves that gather information about you on their databases – so do your devices. Apple collects loads of information about you, your biometric information, and your online behavior through their devices – in particular, the iPhone and iPad.

It sometimes requires a little bit of nitty-gritty to opt-out from your Apple devices collecting your personal information, but it’s worth the trouble.

When in your iOS settings, don’t forget to check out your device’s “Privacy” section. This will provide you with an overview of the kind of data that your data collects and what it shares, as well as giving you the option to disable certain data-sharing features.

It’s important to note that every step can also be tracked by your Apple device, allowing this to possibly be shared with certain apps and their respective databases, for example. Check up on this by navigating to your Settings app and finding “Location Services” in the “Privacy” section. From there, you’re able to view and restrict which apps have access to your location data or whereabouts.

Microsoft and Privacy

It’s not just Apple, but Microsoft, too, that captures your data about you to store on its database. Your laptop or desktop computer saves information about what you get up to on your PC, sending it back to Microsoft as part of Windows 10’s “telemetry” features.

These features can make many an individual’s skin crawl – it’s not just that your usage behavior is captured, but everything that you type and do is tracked and shared with Microsoft. This makes it particularly scary if Microsoft were to have a data breach and people-finding sites were to get a hold of such data.

Fortunately, there are some steps that you can take to prevent your data from every move being tracked on your PC, such as personalizing the configuration options in the Windows 10 Settings app and changing what you need to in the section’s many available pages.

Opting-Out of Facebook

You might be aware of Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg’s privacy and data collection issues in the recent past, and it’s no surprise that Facebook would have loads of information about us. The social networking site can be a haven for people-finding sites since regular Facebook users have helped the site to build up a rather detailed idea of them through their profiles. Facebook sells access to you and your News Feed, even collecting information about the strength of your battery and your email address, to the point that you’ll notice those targeted ads following you around the web.

Navigate to Facebook’s advert settings and set the “Ads on apps and websites off of the Facebook Companies” to “No”.

As a Facebook user, there’s almost no way to keep the platform from profiling you but you can enable the “do not track” feature in your browser for an added layer of online anonymity. From people-finding websites to gathering profile data about you and making them accessible to anyone or any business online, acquaint yourself with the privacy settings of your apps, devices, and the websites that you frequent. Last, but not least, use your right to opt-out of people-finding sites and scrubbing your records from being publicly-accessible online.

—

This content is brought to you by Victoria Kolykhan.

Photo: Shutterstock