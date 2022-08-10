Is Yard Work a Key to Better Mental Health for Men?

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide medical advice.

One in four men will experience a mental health problem at some point in their lives. So what can be done to help improve mental health for men? Believe it or not, your yard may hold the key. Yard work is a great way for men to get exercise and connect with nature, both of which have been shown to improve mental health. Here are the benefits of gardening for men and how you can use your yard to improve your mental health!

Many men see yard work as a chore. It can be something else on the to-do list that you don’t get around to as often as you should. You may also tend to focus more on the practical side of managing your yard, from finding the right garden watering system to the gardening strategies you need. Choosing the right kit can be enjoyable in itself, but yard work can bring you many more things too.

Here’s why yard work can actually improve your mental health.

Growing and Nurturing Life

Gardening gives you a sense of achievement as you see your plants grow. You’ve nurtured them, provided the right conditions, and watched them develop over time. This can give you a real sense of satisfaction, which is great for your mental health.

Studies actually show that taking responsibility for plant life and enabling it to grow can have psychological benefits . One study found that horticultural therapy (gardening as a form of treatment) can help people recovering from mental illness. Even if you do not have a diagnosed mental health issue, the act of nurturing plants can help people to nurture themselves, promoting positive mental health.

Having a Project

Yard work provides you with an opportunity to have an ongoing project. You can work on your yard a little bit each day, week, or month, and see it gradually improve. This can give you a sense of purpose and something to focus on outside of work or other demands in your life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Studies show that having a project that is not related to your work can reduce stress and improve mental health. It can also give you the confidence to decide on doing a project for yourself – not something that has been handed to you by work or a family member. Ultimately, you can take control of its success.

A Sense of Accomplishment

As well as the satisfaction that comes from seeing your plants grow, you can also get a sense of accomplishment from completing other tasks in your yard. From weeding to mowing the lawn, every task you complete is one step closer to having the perfect yard. This can give you a real sense of achievement, which is very beneficial for your mental health.

Some people do not get this feeling of accomplishment elsewhere in their lives. Yet it is an important part of the human experience to feel that you have achieved something. If you do not get this feeling from your job or other aspects of your life, then yard work can be a great way to get it.

Better Memory and Concentration

Yard work may also help to improve your memory and concentration. A study found that working in a garden for just 30 minutes can improve your short-term memory by 20%. Gardening can also help to reduce stress, which can lead to better concentration.

So if you’ve been struggling to focus at work or remember things, then spending some time in your yard could help. If you lack focus or find it difficult to concentrate on tasks, this can create feelings of stress and tension. Taking the time to focus on one activity for a while has been proven to help overall mental health.

Endorphin Boost

Gardening may also give you an endorphin boost. Endorphins are the body’s natural painkillers and they can also improve your mood. Exercise, including yard work, is known to release endorphins. So if you’re feeling down, spending some time in your yard could help to lift your mood.

If you struggle to get enough exercise into your week, yard work can be a great way to do two things at once. As well as maintaining your yard and making it a place you want to spend time, you’ll also get some exercise in. Many people get so into gardening that they don’t even notice they’re getting a bit of a workout at the same time.

Nurturing Creativity

Gardening can also be a great way to nurture your creativity. If you’ve been feeling stuck creatively, spending some time in your yard can help to give you some ideas. Many people don’t have the opportunity to be very creative at work. You can use your imagination to come up with new ways to improve your yard or design a new garden bed.

You might not think you’re a creative person, but everyone can benefit from being a bit creative sometimes. Creativity is a mood booster and also contributes to an overall feeling of wellbeing. There are endless possibilities when it comes to gardening, so it’s a great way to exercise your creative muscles. If you’re struggling to be creative in other areas of your life, then spending some time in your yard can help.

Gardening is a great way to improve men’s mental health for many reasons. It can give you a sense of purpose and something to focus on outside of work, and the opportunity to get a little perspective on your life. If you’re struggling with your mental health, consider spending some time in your yard. It could be the key to feeling better.

—

This content is brought to you by Jessica Lombardy.

iStockPhoto