Items To Borrow From Your Boyfriend’s Wardrobe

If you regularly open up your wardrobe and feel like you have nothing to wear, why not take a peek inside your boyfriend’s wardrobe instead? Despite what you might think about his fashion sense, there are a lot of pieces that you can borrow that will look great on you. If you suffer from “I have nothing to wear” syndrome or you are looking for a new look, it’s time to dip into your man’s wardrobe and unleash your creative side. Selecting the right pieces and styling them correctly can help you to uncover some new looks without spending a cent.

Large, baggy, oversized clothes not only look great when put together with some thought, but they are incredibly comfortable too. After all, who doesn’t enjoy cozying up in their partner’s shirt, knitted jumper or jacket? Once you start digging around in your boyfriend’s wardrobe, you might be surprised at how many pieces you not only want to wear but don’t ever want to give back! Pairing these pieces with some trendy extras from popular sellers such as Myer online will help you to add the feminine touch you need to complete the look and make it your own whilst also earning you Qantas points.

Let’s take at some items that you can borrow or steal from your boyfriend’s wardrobe to enhance your look without ever putting your hand in your pocket.

Button-Down Shirt

Over-size shirts have become incredibly popular over the last few years, with many retailers and designers selling shirts that are designed to be worn as oversized. However, instead of splashing out on a new oversized shirt, why not venture into your boyfriend’s wardrobe and steal one of his button-down shirts ? Pair it with a stylish belt for a chic shirt-dress look or roll up the sleeves and wear it open over a t-shirt and jeans for a more relaxed appearance.

Print T-Shirts

Whether your boyfriend is into superhero movies, art, sports or nature, he is almost guaranteed to have a few stylish t-shirts with prints that match his interests. Grab a printed tee that you like and turn it into part of a stylish ensemble. Tuck it into jeans for a boxy finish, tie it in a knot to create a unique look or simply leave it long and wear it as a t-shirt dress if your boyfriend is much taller than you.

Jeans

Just about every fashion brand out there has come out with their own version of ‘boyfriend jeans’ over the last few years. Whether you wear his jeans exactly as they are, cut some rips into them, tear off the cuffs or add your own style with some added pins and badges, you can take a simple pair of your boyfriend’s jeans and quickly make them your own. While you’re at it, why not borrow one of his chunky leather belts to complete the look?

Caps And Watches

Unisex items such as caps and watches are always popular items to steal from your boyfriend’s wardrobe. A sporty cap can look just as good on women as they do on men and have become more popular with fashion-conscious women recently. No longer reserved for bad hair days, trendy sports caps can often be the perfect way to complete your look. Men’s watches tend to be large and chunky, another style that has made its way into the world of women’s fashion. Rather than going out and buying a new watch for yourself, simply steal his! Pair it with a few dainty bracelets to make it look a little more feminine, or wear it just as it is for a bolder look.

Knitted Jumper

Knitwear is always a good look and never goes out of fashion. However, what has certainly come back into fashion in a big way is large oversized, super-long sleeved knitted jumpers. They can be worn over jeans or leggings, and they work great both as a cozy oversize top or as a jumper dress. Whether he has plain taste or he has a wardrobe full of loud-patterned knitwear, either option will look great on you. Complete this casual but comfortable look with a pair of chunky winter boots to really bring it to life.

Add To Your Wardrobe Without Spending A Cent

Whether you are short on money, time, or you just want to try something new without venturing to your nearest department store, you can instantly add to your wardrobe by simply venturing into your boyfriend’s clothing collection. While not everything will look good on you, there are plenty of pieces that you can tailor, adapt or jazz up to widen your choice of outfits without having to spend a cent. Break into your boyfriend’s wardrobe, steal what you need and let your inner fashionista shine, so you look and feel your best next time you step outside.

