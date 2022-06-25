Kevin Samuels Died. Top 3 Male Behaviors All Women Misunderstand.

THE IRONY OF TRUTH

I read a very good article from Shannon Vaughan. She made a critical observation about Kevin Samuels.

Kevin Samuels died alone and unmarried. For all his talk about marriage he had no successful one to show.

True irony.

So, was he a bad advisor?

This is where the rubber hits the road. His advice was not for men but for women. Certain men may have been his fans, but he was not targeting men. Kevin was targeting women. Particularly young women.

Let’s talk about 3 behaviors ladies commonly misinterpret from the type of man Kevin Samuels talked about.

Who am I? Me? I’m one of the guys Kevin talked about. My International Best Seller “I Made It Then I Didn’t” talks about my qualifications.

WHAT WAS KEVIN SAMUELS REALLY TRYING TO DO?

Kevin Samuels was a lot of things. Personally, I liked Kevin Samuels. Did I think everything he said was gospel? No. Did I agree with everything he said? No.

Kevin Samuels did do a few things right.

Kevin clarified what a certain type of man wants. Communicating wants does not mean compulsion. What Kevin wanted was empathy.

IF you want a high earning man who pays all the bills you must ask what he wants.

That was Kevin’s message ladies. That was it.

DEFINING TOXIC VS. NORMAL BEHAVIORS

Men in my category have certain qualities. We have certain similarities in behaviors. I’m going to write the top 3 common behaviors I see women misinterpret.

I want to show you how the same thing can be “TOXIC” or “NORMAL”

Ladies my explanations will help you. I want to shake away this perpetual cycle of calling well intentioned guys toxic. I see a lot of medium articles. They are authored by women warning other women about certain behaviors.

Nearly all of them are wrong.

Take it from a well-intentioned, top 1% earning, and charismatic guy who’s in good physical shape. I have a lot of options. I only want one. Playing the field exhausts time and money. It’s really a waste on both. Men like me don’t like wasting resources. It seems a lot don’t get that.

Here’s the top 3 complaints from women about men like me.

HE WENT GHOST ON ME

A guy goes ghost on you. What the hell? You all had a great night. He said he wanted to see you again. Then he never messaged you again.

You waited and waited.

Nothing.

The Toxic Ghost. You both had a good time. He said all the right things. You both seem compatible. He was a sweetheart, attentive and great conversation. He literally said and did everything right. In the conversation you shared your goals, desires, and expectations. He nodded at all of them. He told you he would call you or text you again. He never did. You send him a text. It doesn’t get answered. Then messages go from blue to green indicating he blocked you.

WHAT THIS IS. This is toxic because he has multiple options, didn’t really care about you, and once his attention span ran out it filled up elsewhere. It’s ghosting because you message him and he never answers.

Not a Ghost You Cut The Connection. You both had a good time. He said all the right things. You both seem compatible. He was a sweetheart, attentive and great conversation. He literally said and did everything right. In the conversation you shared your goals, desires, and expectations. He nodded at all of them. He asked questions about you! He told you, his schedule. He asked your availability. You told him you would let him know. He never texted you after the date. He never called. WTF? He’s still on blue when you finally text him. You message him a week later after waiting for his text. He responds back with a courtesy never a commitment.

WHAT THIS IS. This is an example of a woman telling a man she will do something and not doing it. Ladies if you tell a man, you will do something and don’t…it screams integrity issues. If you wait a long time to do what you said it’s a huge turn off. Ghosting is never responding to a message you send. He responded to you once you finally did what you said. He isn’t interested because you don’t do what you say. This isn’t ghosting it’s called avoiding a woman who has integrity issues.

HE DOESN’T INTRODUCE ME TO ANYONE

You’re stuck. He always calls you his friend or just introduces you by name. You both act like boyfriend and girlfriend. Are you in a casual situation-ship? Maybe you’re in your own way.

The Toxic Side Piece. You both enjoy each other’s company. You both say you like the simple things in life. He prefers to be a homebody. You comment its more your style. He holds hands. He kisses. He talks! You’ve never had a better connection. One month goes by. Then two months. Soon it’s six months later. You’ve never left your place or his. You’re left every night trying to figure out what he wants.

WHAT THIS IS. This is toxic because the guy is just sleeping with you. He wants company. He wants his urges satisfied. He just doesn’t want anyone to know about you because he decided no commitment is required. He’s selfish because why buy the cow when milk comes for free?

Waiting for You To Stop Having Options. You both enjoy each other’s company. You both say you like the simple things in life. He prefers to be a homebody, but he will take you out on a date! He holds hands. He kisses. He talks! He loves finding out about your day. He doesn’t shy away from long beach walks or quality time. This is a real connection. One month goes by. Two months. Soon it’s six months later. You always go on dates but never meet anyone. WTF?

WHAT THIS IS. Ladies if you are still posting Instagram swimsuits pictures, sexy profile covers, filming meals where he’s not there, non-familial guys always texting or posing in cars that aren’t his…he cannot take you seriously. This is where accountability comes in. You may be everything he wants BUT he’s waiting for you to take yourself off the market.

You don’t need to post couple pictures. You just need to appear as if you are no longer interested in soliciting thirsty guy attention. Every guy knows you will always receive thirsty DMs unsolicited. Every guy also knows when you’re showing the goods for a possible purchase.

Guys are dumb but they aren’t idiots.

HE NEVER ASKS ME OUT JUST HAS GREAT CONVOS

You like this guy. He approached you. He flirted with you. He tried hard to get your number. Now that he has your contact he doesn’t really reach out. You give him all the hints.

Has he lost interest or is he secretly married?

Attention Seeker Who’s Probably in a Relationship. You meet a very attractive guy. He has charisma. He has humor. He comes back to your job. He talks great. He asks a lot about you. You all exchange Instagram. He likes your photos. He loves your stories. He messages you great things of encouragement. He’s not married and has no relationship pictures. He never asks you out. You keep asking yourself if you’re crazy. Maybe not.

WHAT THIS IS. This guy has a main chick who is on the verge of being declared. She is almost there but not quite. Maybe there are some unresolved issues. He has his doubts but doesn’t want to let her go. He is rooting for her but is hedging. You are unfortunately that hedge.

The Guy Who Isn’t Entitled to Your Time. You meet a very attractive guy. He has charisma. He has humor. He comes back to your job. He talks great. He asks a lot about you. You all exchange Instagram. He likes your photos. He loves your stories. He messages you great things of encouragement. He always asks your schedule.

You tell him it’s busy, but you will let him know. Sometimes you have schedule conflicts. For one reason or another you both can’t meet up. You hope issues don’t keep coming up. Now you’re free and you let him know indirectly. You say, “Hey I’m glad I finally have the week off!” He responds, “That’s great have a wonderful time off! You deserve it =).” He’s not married and has no relationship pictures. Wth why doesn’t he ask you out anymore?

WHAT THIS IS. This is a classic example of a guy losing steam because he can tell he’s not a priority. This is the same thing when a woman says, “My kids always come first.” It’s a self-declared statement that says, “I’ll give you whatever is left over.”

Everything must be earned.

A guy who is just dating you knows he’s not a top priority; however, he must feel like you have room for him to earn the right to be your top priority.

If you cancel on him because of meal prepping, a gym class schedule or something that is a “want” not a “need” he’s going to check out. Him being nice to you is because he isn’t an ass. Unfortunately ladies, you made it clear he wasn’t important so now you aren’t either.

CLOSING WITH ACCOUNTABILITY

Ladies we must remember relationships are a two-part thing.

Just because a man lost interest, doesn’t text you right away or doesn’t introduce you to people doesn’t mean they’re playing the field.

A lot of times its behaviors you do. The age-old statement, “People make time for the things they want to make time for” is always true.

If you don’t make time for a guy, he won’t make time for you.

Men at this level like to pursue women; not chase them. If you want a man in the top 1% of earners to chase you …you are going to find yourself running a very lonely race.

A man should always pursue a woman. Women it’s a bad idea to pursue men. You will get hurt. Just remember to not turn a man’s pursuit into a chase. These types of men will make the next right turn. They will leave you racing down a street to nowhere.

There’s always someone else willing to get picked up in a $100,000 car. Trust me on that.

To your knowledge success!

