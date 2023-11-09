Kyber RGB Lightsaber vs Neopixel Lightsaber: Which One Should You Buy

Both RGB and Neopixel lightsabers come with a wide range of customization options. Both are bright. And, when it is about duelling, both and fun. Then, what’s the difference between a Neopixel and RGB lightsaber? Which one should you choose?

In the Star Wars universe, lightsabers are not just any weapon. They are something that represents a Jedi’s connection to the Force.

When it comes to describing them, we can say that these Star Wars lightsabers are elegant energy blades. They are a symbol of the Jedi Order’s commitment to peace, justice, and the defence of the galaxy.

Remember that the hum and radiant glow? Didn’t that instantly send chills down the spines and transport us to a galaxy far, far away?

Thanks to some loyal fans, now, you can get a lightsaber. Not only that, you can also use your saber for duelling and have fun.

If you are looking for a Star Wars blade, you come across different types of lightsabers. Among them, two top options include RGB and Neopixel lightsabers.

Let’s explore how they are different, and which one should you buy:

● Blade Type

When you’re comparing Neopixel and RGB sabers for duelling, the key thing to focus on is the blade.

There are two types of blades: Midgrade and Heavy Grade. Among them, Heavy Grade is a good choice as it’s tough and can handle some serious clashes.

Neopixel blades feature LEDs that may get damaged during intense battles. This is a big reason many people go for RGB lightsabers.

However, this limitation can be taken care of by buying a replica blade from a good seller.

● Colour and Customisation

When it comes to colours and flashy effects, Neopixel sabers are better than RGB ones! The former offers a whole galaxy of special effects, colours, and animations.

In terms of customisation, both types of lightsabers offer plenty of ways to customise your blade.

However, a RGB lightsaber features a single LED, while a Neopixel blade comes with multiple tiny LEDs, which can be controlled individually.

Apart from that, Neopixel lightsabers are known for their super smooth and consistent glow. They let you create a whole bunch of colours, even shades and hues that RGB lightsabers can’t pull off.

● Durability

In the Star Wars fan world, it is believed that Neopixel lightsabers aren’t as durable as RGB ones. But, the truth is that it’s all about your seller. When you buy your blade from a reputed seller, you get something that stays tough, even in intense duels.

However, it is also the fact that a Kyber RGB lightsaber is like a trusty workhorse of the lightsaber world. It’s simple, reliable, and built to last.

● Cost

When you’re differentiating between Neopixel and RGB lightsabers to choose one, your wallet’s got a say in the matter. Similar to durability factor, it is said that Neopixel sabers are costlier than their counterpart.

In reality, you can get a blade at a cost-effective price. Find and look for a reputed seller to find a durable and highly customisable blade at a low price.

Conclusion: Which One is Good for You?

Choosing between a Kyber RGB lightsaber and a Neopixel lightsaber depends on your personal preferences.

Heavy Grade blades favour RGB for durability, while Neopixel is good in terms of individual LED control in customization and colour options.

Durability depends on the seller, so choose wisely. Cost-wise, Neopixel lightsabers are often pricier, but cost-effective options exist with reputable sellers.

In the end, it’s about what resonates with you. Both options offer an authentic Star Wars experience, so let the Force guide your decision.

–

This post brought to you by Daisy Bell.

Photo [main] iStock, inset, client