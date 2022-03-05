Legal Actions After an Automobile Accident

—

Accidents happen in several ways on the road. While some of those accidents may be from human negligence, others fall within the “no-fault” category. You, however, need to know what to do if you ever find yourself in an automobile crash.

“The effects of automobile accidents can be traumatic and impacts both individuals and the society at large,” says Attorney Rustin Smith .

According to the United States annual crash statistics:

The nation loses over 38,000 people annually to automobile crashes

Automobile accidents have been identified as the primary reason behind the death of many Americans that are below 54 years

Over 4 million people end up in the hospital due to automobile accidents

The nation spends nothing less than $380 million annually on direct medical expenses due to automobile crash

The societal and economic impact of road crashes on U.S. citizens is above $187 billion

The impact of car crashes can linger long after the accident. Many victims of automobile accidents can be temporarily or permanently disabled, lose their income source, or even suffer emotional and psychological pains. Where the victim is not at fault, they may want to seek legal recourse by filing a claim and demanding compensation.

Steps to Take When Involved in an Automobile Accident

When involved in an accident, it is vital to take the appropriate steps to help in mitigating against losses and damages. What steps should an accident victim take?

Check yourself and other people involved for injuries: if you notice you were seriously injured, try not to move and call for medical attention. However, if you are not injured and can quickly move around, check on other people to make sure they are okay and call for medical attention

Place a call across to the police: no matter the nature of the accident, it is essential you inform the police and have it documented. The reason is that you will need to provide a police report to be able to file claims

Document the accident before the police arrive: get snapshots of the accidents, video recordings, and if possible, document eye witness accounts and get their contacts. Also, exchange contact with the driver in the crash. Information you should get includes vehicle plate number, driver’s contact address, car color, model, name of insurer, and policy number.

Contact your insurer to initiate the claim process: reach out to your insurer and notify them of the accident and its nature. It is crucial to inform the insurance company before filing an official claim. The insurer will then tell you what documents they will need to start the claim process and every other procedure that the insured will be required to go through.

Agreeably, an automobile accident can leave the victims very confused and fidgety. However, following the steps given above will help you go through the process more confidently. Hiring an experienced personal injury attorney can give you that added burst of confidence to get your due compensation.

What to Do When the At-Fault Party is not Insured

If the at-fault driver does not have auto insurance, you may be wondering what your options are. It is vital to have underinsured or uninsured coverage. Your insurance company will cover any expense incurred due to the accident with this type of cover.

An underinsured coverage comes in handy if the at-fault driver’s insurance is not sufficient to cover the expenses incurred in the cause of the accident. One of the keys to compensation for these types of claims is promptness. Ensure you file the claim immediately after the accident occurs.

The insurer will likely request evidence to prove damages and medical expenses. The insurance company will investigate to ascertain the validity of your claim before paying out compensation. To ensure that the insurance company does not undervalue your claims, you can employ the services of a car accident attorney.

Filing a Lawsuit

While many states require motorists to carry the uninsured and underinsured cover, it is not compulsory in other states. Where the ‘at-fault’ driver is not insured, you may need to file a lawsuit to recover losses. This is where a car accident attorney will be resourceful.

An experienced lawyer will advise on the best way to go in trying to get compensation for damages. With the guidance of a lawyer, you can recover all out-of-pocket expenses incurred due to the car crash.

Wrapping Up

If you are ever involved in an automobile accident, it is ideal to contact an accident lawyer. Their wealth of experience can make all the difference in your case and can be the key to getting the compensation you need.

