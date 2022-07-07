Let This New Meditation Song ‘Sandwood Bay’ Guide You to a Calm Place

—

Do you ever find yourself desiring clarity and calmness? You think of meditation as a solution but find it difficult? Listening to certain kinds of music might just make this task easier to achieve, with science-backed benefits.

Meditation, a group of techniques that utilize mindfulness, ultimately aiming to achieve increased awareness, has been practiced since ancient times. Back then, meditation had strong religious ties and this holds true even at present. Around the 17th century, the practice began reaching the Western World, inciting several studies that established its good effects on the mind and body. From being a religious tradition, meditation has evolved into a more scientific technique that has now reached a global following. Breathing is one of the several techniques used in meditation. It is a relatively easy activity that most of us can do. Deep breathing exercise involves inhaling and exhaling at a slow pace.

Numerous studies have determined beneficial effects of deep breathing exercises on our mental health. A study by X. Ma, et al, investigated the effects of breathing exercise (BE) as a standalone intervention. The research revealed that just a single session of BE can reduce stress, while approximately 20 sessions are needed to improve attention. Added effects of meditation from other publications include better heart health, diminished physical pain (most observed during labor and childbirth), improved sleep, and better control of emotions.

Sound has also played a role – even in the early times – with the use of bells, chimes, and other musical instruments that accompany meditating. It was in the 20th century that composers began creating music for the purpose of accompanying meditation. The very first research on this was done in the 70’s by Gerald Oster, a biophysicist. He played different tones in each of a subject’s ear, which produced a third tone. This gave birth to the binaural beat, now regarded as one of the best types of sound to listen to during meditation. Science has uncovered that binaural beats give rise to a frequency of about 4-8 Hz, allowing the listener to achieve deep relaxation in the theta state of brainwaves. The advantages of being in this state were found to be relaxation, better sleep, and decreased anxiety levels, among others.

This is exactly what Harmonic Breathing tries to provide. Harmonic Breathing is a Scotland-based nonprofit organization founded by British musician and audio expert Ben Gillett. Its goal is to make slow deep breathing easier and more enjoyable by guiding the breath with music.

Harmonic Breathing’s music gives a certain timing aligned to the scientific finding that you need about six breaths per minute to prompt brain and body relaxation. In addition, the songs feature binaural beats – widely known as one of the most effective sounds to promote relaxation, infrasonic bass that imparts a relaxing low frequency vibration, and sounds of nature. Hearing these elements altogether can actually reduce your anxiety, promoting a sense of calm and clarity of mind. It is important to note that for the music to be effective, you’ll need to use earphones or headphones.

“ Sandwood Bay ”, the newest meditation song from Harmonic Breathing, is designed to promote relaxation through rising and falling notes, making it easier to do slow breathing exercises. Doing this is pretty easy and straightforward – assuming a relaxed position, breathe in slowly through your nose as you hear the rising note, making sure that your abdomen expands outward. As the note falls, exhale slowly, relaxing your abdominal muscles. The sounds of nature further enhance the experience, seemingly taking you to a peaceful place, at least in your mind. It only takes around 15 minutes each day to be able to feel the effects of meditation using Harmonic Breathing’s “Sandwood Bay”.

If you feel at a loss on how you can meditate more effectively, let your sessions be guided by “Sandwood Bay” and other songs from Harmonic Breathing. Remember that a clear mind paves the way for clearer actions.

What’s more; everything provided by Harmonic Breathing, including their songs and tutorial videos with useful breathing exercise tips, is entirely free. And all streaming revenue will be donated to Cool Earth for the protection of the rainforest and battling climate change. So, not only will it help you to improve your wellbeing, but you are also contributing to a better earth.

For more information, please visit: https://www.harmonicbreathing.com/

