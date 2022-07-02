List of Charitable Hospitals in Mumbai

—

In Mumbai also, there is a mix of public hospitals, private hospitals and charitable hospitals, like in other Indian cities. Public hospitals are run and managed by the Government and hence charge minimal fees. On the other hand, private hospitals offer expensive medical treatment, while privately managed charitable hospitals have to reserve 10% of their beds for free treatment and yet another 10% for discounted treatment.

Let us now review the list of charitable hospitals serving the residents of Mumbai.

1. The Bhatia General Hospital

Bhatia Hospital was established in 1923 by three Bhatia families who set up a charitable trust.

Initially, it was a gynaecology hospital which has now expanded as a super speciality hospital offering comprehensive care in paediatrics, orthopaedics, rheumatology, plastic surgeries, gynaecology, neurology, urology and many more.

The hospital has a free ward called the Indigent Patients Ward and a ward with a 50% concession known as the Weaker Section Ward. These wards cater to patients whose gross family income is up to Rs. 50,000 and patients whose gross family income is up to Rs. 100,000 per annum respectively. Also, dedicated staff is appointed to help these patients with the hospital formalities and seek subsidized treatments.

Address : The Bhatia General Hospital, Tukaram Javaji Road, Tardeo, Next to Union Bank of India, Grant Road Mumbai -400007

: The Bhatia General Hospital, Tukaram Javaji Road, Tardeo, Next to Union Bank of India, Grant Road Mumbai -400007 Website: https://www.bhatiahospital.org/

2. Terna Speciality Hospital & Research Centre

The Terna Speciality Hospital & Research Centre is located in Navi Mumbai but caters to both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai populations. It is a tertiary care 5-storied hospital with a 250-bed capacity and offers comprehensive health care services, including diagnostic, surgical and medical facilities.

Patients at Terna Hospital are treated by experienced doctors and looked after by the professionally experienced medical staff. Also, Mumbai’s top neurosurgeon Dr. Gurneet Singh Sawhney has studied at Terna Medical College and is an expert in neurotrauma procedures and surgeries.

Address : Terna Speciality Hospital & Research Centre, Centre Plot No. – 12, Sector – 22, Opp. Nerul Railway Station, Phase II, Nerul (W), Navi Mumbai -400706

: Terna Speciality Hospital & Research Centre, Centre Plot No. – 12, Sector – 22, Opp. Nerul Railway Station, Phase II, Nerul (W), Navi Mumbai -400706 Website: https://ternahospital.org/

3. The Bombay Hospital & Medical Research Centre

Bombay Hospital & Medical Research Centre was established in 1952 with a 440-bed capacity. Today, it has expanded to nearly 800+ beds but operates to render the same medical service to the poor as the rich would get in a good hospital.

Even today, nearly 33% of the patients receive treatment in the general ward and pay for medicines and allied services. Almost 60% of the surgeries are performed at nominal costs or for free, while more than 100,000 patients choose our free OPD services. With regards to charitable services, 300 free beds while 150 beds are at heavily subsidized rates.

Address : 12, Vitthaldas Thackersey Marg, New Marine Lines, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400020

: 12, Vitthaldas Thackersey Marg, New Marine Lines, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400020 Website: https://bombayhospital.com/

4. Sir Hurkishondas Narottamdas Hospital & Research Centre

Sir Hurkishondas Narottamdas Hospital & Research Centre is a multi-speciality tertiary care hospital in south Mumbai . It was established in 1925 and renovated in 2014 by the Reliance Foundation. Today, the renovated hospital focuses on patient and family centre treatment with respect for life. As a part of its charitable initiative, the hospital has an entire floor for subsidized inpatients and free beds.

The Hurkishondas Narottamdas Hospital has emergency medical services, an outpatient department, an inpatient department, diagnostics, an operation theatre complex, executive health check services, and women and child care. The hospital also has an intensive critical care unit and isolation rooms on every floor.

Address : Raja Rammohan Roy Road, Prarthana Samaj, Girgaon, Mumbai – 400004.

: Raja Rammohan Roy Road, Prarthana Samaj, Girgaon, Mumbai – 400004. Website: https://www.rfhospital.org/

5. The B. D. Petit Parsee General Hospital

The B. D. Petit Parsee General Hospital was established in the early 1900s by Seth Bomanji Dinshaw Petit and his son Jehangir to provide medical services to their Parsee community. The hospital is located in an upmarket locality of Mumbai but is undisturbed by the hustle-bustle of the street traffic. The hospital building overlooks a lush green, well-maintained garden.

As a part of its charitable activities, there are 55% beds for free and subsidized patients, while the remaining are for patients who can afford to pay.

Patients with family income up to Rs.85,000 per annum can seek admission as a free or indigent patient, while patients with family income between Rs. 85,000/- and Rs. 1,60,000/- per annum are considered weaker patients who can seek subsidized treatment by furnishing proper documents.

Address : Bomanjee Petit Road, Cumballa Hill, Mumbai – 400 036.

: Bomanjee Petit Road, Cumballa Hill, Mumbai – 400 036. Website: https://bdpetitparseegeneralhospital.org/

Charitable hospitals play a vital role in society. As directed by the Government, charitable hospitals in Mumbai offer free or subsidized medical treatment to the economically backward members of the society and work towards a healthy and prosperous society

