If living in premium luxury, exotic neighborhood, and world-class facilities is your dream, then

Liv MB is the right place for you. It is a condo that comprises two towers with 298 units of one to four-bedroom apartments and luxurious penthouses that are crafted artistically for a life of comfort and luxury. All structures are fitted with top-quality finishing. Here, top-notch facilities are available for you to live in effortless comfort.

The best parts….

The location

The best part about Liv @ Mountbatten is its location. It is located in District 15, along Arthur Road, where the former Katong Park Towers was situated. Its location offers great connectivity to a myriad of destinations in Singapore. This is because the upcoming Katong Park MRT Station is just 3 minutes walk away and major expressways such as Kallang–Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE), East Coast Park (ECP), and Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) are just around the corner. The near availability of transportation allows the residents to be connected to other destinations in Singapore, hassle-free.

The world-class indoor and outdoor facilities

Liv @ MB has plenty of recreational facilities for its residents. They like to spoil their residents with ample premium facilities to satisfy the residents’ thirst for recreation, fitness, and social activities. They have the Clubhouse, BBQ pits, Sky Garden, and Tea Pavilion that are designed for get-togethers with friends and families. There are fitness zones with swimming pools, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, and a tennis court for the upkeep of the healthy lifestyle of the residents. Apart from the public spaces, the condo also has personal spaces where the residents can rest and relax in privacy because a little ‘me time’ is important for all. The swimming pool is also equipped with a hydro-massage bed and seat where people can enjoy a rejuvenating hydro massage.

Top-quality home appliances and fittings

Liv @ MB condo ensures that the interior of each unit is carefully curated and filled with premium fittings that make each unit an impressive home. They have carefully handpicked brands to fit the apartments with a quality air-conditioning system. The homes have premium sanitary fittings and kitchen appliances that make living easier for the residents.

The neighborhood

The neighborhood has almost everything that people need. There are schools, transportation routes, shopping malls, recreation areas, supermarkets, workplaces, etc. nearby the resident area. The location of apartments is so strategic that everything is within convenient reach of the residents. Liv @ MB is situated in a prime spot in the Eastern part of the island. There are trendy cafes, restaurants, Katong Shopping Centre, Parkway Parade, 112 Katong, Marine Parade Food Centre, Dunman Food Centre, and Eunos Market are all to fulfill the shopping and dining needs of residents.

Liv @ MB provides the right mixture of luxury, comfort, recreation, and connectivity for its residents. The development is exceptionally beautiful and is located in an area that has everything that the residents can need. The developer of this sensational condo is Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited (BSEL). They are an experienced property developer and are experts at building beautiful homes and residential developments. All in all, this condo has everything that you’ll need to live a lavish, comfortable, and healthy lifestyle.

