Living Room Decor That Would Go With Your TV Set

Filling your living room with all the necessary decoration pieces does not mean that it would look good. Many people tend to get everything they like to decorate their living room, it is rightfully so the widest and open area of any house, thus, making it very natural to adjust all the decore items in the living room. Most of the time, such an inclination to put everything in the living room will make a disaster, and you will get a really messy living space.

In this article, we intend to share with you a few tips to make your living room look great with your tv.

Keep in mind that before you choose the furniture or decor items to renovate your living room, you also need to consider the size and the screen type of the TV. As currently, there are various types of Tv sets are available, some people would like the retro designs for TV, while others would go for the curved screen. Apart from the quality of the tv, its looks also matter. You cannot blame the tv style for not looking great in your living room.

Keep it simple and clean

One of the most common trends and easier to follow these days is a simple living room TV wall. You do not need to renovate the living room much for this, instead, all you would need to do is clear the wall, and remove the unnecessary decoration pieces.

This theory is simpler living room TV wall calls for a space that is solely dedicated to the TV. so if you have not fixed the TV yet, then you should first select a wall for the tv. If your TV size is too big like a 50 inches screen, then we would advise you to go for the largest wall in the living room.

Then remove every wall hanging including the clock from that wall. Fix the tv at the center of the selected wall, and you will be good to go.

You can, however, have some console table or shelves beneath the TV. A TV trolley will also work fine to keep the PlayStation or any other thing that will suit you on the tv trolley. Such living room designs would be great for people who cannot find time to keep their living room and its decor clean. It is definitely something for the busy bees.

The conventional style

This one is also very common and indeed very simple too. If you have ever drawn a picture of the inside of a typical house, then you know how would it look. Here you place all the sofas around the main coffee table, and the TV would again face the sidewall. So that you all can easily watch it. It can be counted as a retro-styled living room.

The statement chair

If you have this rocking chair at your home, and you wish to make it look prominent, then the best way would be to have an open living room. Keep the sides of the sofas open, while the TV faces it. However, in this layout the armchair will not be facing the TV, it would face the sofa. The side of the sofa and the armchair will be open enough to make it convenient to walk or run in the living room.

