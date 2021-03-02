MadeMan Skincare is Helping Men Everywhere Leave a Lasting First Impression

—

Jeremy Gardner lives his life at a rapid pace, juggling his cryptocurrency empire and investment fund, Ausum Ventures, while at the same time trying to overcome personal hurdles with his skincare. He began to look further into the issue men face with skincare, as most products are geared towards women while finding that the gender-neutral products have an overwhelming amount of options and hard-to-follow regimens. Gardner decided to put his entrepreneurial success to work, teaming up with some of the best chemists and dermatologists to formulate a powerful, novel skincare solution.

As a product of his personal skincare struggles and the glaring market gap for men’s skincare, MadeMan was born in 2019. The mission of the company is to “make skincare as simple as possible for men”, Gardner explains. Utilizing the aid of a Harvard-trained skin expert, Loretta Ciraldo, Gardner decided to simplify the number of products and tedious routines that Gardner previously tried. Gardner and Ciraldo were able to formulate a refined two-step process for men who wanted to become the best possible version of themselves, in every aspect of life. The Re(Set) Collection is comprised of The Resetter—a facial cleanser that doubles as a shaving cream—and The Refresher—a CBD-infused 6-in-1 moisturizer with digital light protection, anti-aging benefits, and anti-inflammatory qualities.

The product has a bedrock of functionality and simplicity that is certain to appeal to men in mainstream society, men who are constantly moving at a quick pace, like Gardner himself. Gardner wants men to invest in their face to the same effect they invest in things like cars, jewelry, and clothes- all sharing a common goal of making men look their best. Gardner notes that “65% of a first impression is your face, investment men are not making”. With MadeMan’s easy-to-use product, it is sure to be a game-changer for the modern man.

Like all of his previous ventures, MadeMan has a philanthropic element to it. The company donates a portion of proceeds to Defy Ventures, a nonprofit that helps teach incarcerated individuals entrepreneurship- aligning with Gardner’s vision that it is never too late to be a MadeMan. MadeMan is reshaping the landscape of men’s skincare by making it affordable, accessible, and most importantly, simple.

To learn more, please visit www.getmademan.com or their Instagram page @MadeMan

Photo provided by the author.