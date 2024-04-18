Making Their Mark: A Brief History of Men in Nursing

—

Medicine and the medical industry have a rich and varied history. Although we now have a plethora of courses from campus degrees to an online accelerated BSN program , there was once when medicine was less science and more spirit. Gradually through the years, our understanding of the body and how it interacts with chemicals gave us the knowledge and skill of administering the sophisticated medical practices we have today.

Throughout medicine’s history, there have been those who nurture and care for patients throughout their care. Nursing is a female-dominated industry today, but was it always that way? Today we’re going to look at the history of male nurses, how they began, and where they are now.

The First Medical Men

It is easy to think of women as nurses. They currently dominate the industry , but it wasn’t always this way. In ancient Roman society, the word for nurse was noscomial , and referred to the male nurses of the era. Early Christian groups began the Parabolani , a group of male nurses who were instrumental in treating those suffering from the Black Plague.

The next recorded evidence of people working as nurses comes from India in 250 BC , where men cared for people wounded in the 11th-century crusades. However medical history continues past this point, into the areas of folk medicine of the ancient pagan societies that dominated the globe.

When you consider the gender politics of these early years in humanity’s medical history, it isn’t too far-fetched to see this dynamic. After all, men were the dominant workers in all fields during the time. They were at the forefront of nearly every industry and thought to be the more capable of the sexes. So it makes sense that when it came to the health of others, it was men tasked with the responsibility.

Early Modernity

The following centuries were dominated by rapid development and war. In the 1700s, African American slavery was rife, and hundreds of thousands of African men, women, and children were bought, sold, exploited, and tortured. However, after the emancipation proclamation, one of the first emancipated slaves, Dr James Durham , became a doctor after beginning in the medical field through nursing.

During the Franco-Prussian War in 1870 , the field hospitals there were solely run and operated by male nursing staff, 19 years after Florence Nightingale published her seminal work Notes on Nursing, which famously claimed that “ every woman is a nurse .” The quote has been formative in modern nursing dynamics, though it is often taken out of context. The full quote stipulates that all women are nurses because they have all, at some point, taken charge of another person’s well-being – a claim that could not be made about men at the time. It was supposed to illustrate that women are suited to caregiving because that was their assigned role in society, not because they are the only ones capable of doing so.

Even after this period, there could still be male nurses found, as around 20% of nurses during the Vietnam War were men.

Abandoning Formaldehyde for the Front

So what was the cause of the sudden drop in male nurses? The answer is exactly what we’ve been talking about, war.

The turning point was the American Civil War which broke out in 1861. During this time, men were fighting and fulfilling most of the nursing obligations on the field . This meant that women had to take over the nursing roles back at home. The first nursing school opened in 1873 to formalize the knowledge and training of the nursing profession, and by 1900 the vast majority of nurses were women. This was further solidified when the reorganization of the US military in the 1950s led to men being legally barred from entering the military as a nurse – a sorry state of affairs that continued until 1981 when a court order forced the re-acceptance of male nurses.

Modernity

Although there has been a recent upheaval in the world of gender politics, there is still some stigma against male nurses. Toxically masculine social dynamics state that men cannot be nurturing or empathetic, both of which are necessary to the nursing profession.

However, the truth couldn’t be further removed from this. As we can see, men not only have the capability to be effective nurses but the role was delegated to them millennia before women took over, and then it was only because men were actively at war.

Women dominate the nursing industry because humanity at war thrust them into the role, not because of some preternatural career bias determined by a universal proclivity towards care. Empathy and nurturing are human traits, and the belief that men can’t be nurses due to some natural lack of both is damaging to the nursing industry and society.

—

