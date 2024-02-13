Maruti Insurance Renewal: Benefits, Coverages, Renewal and More!

—

Securing the right insurance is as crucial as obtaining a valid driving license. According to the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, it’s mandatory to have third-party liability insurance for your Maruti Suzuki car when driving in India. However, beyond legal obligations, understanding and opting for comprehensive insurance plans can provide extensive coverage and financial security in various situations. Whether you’re buying new insurance for your Maruti or getting a Maruti insurance renewal done, you must understand the intricacies of car insurance:

Types of Maruti Car Insurance Policies

There are two types of Maruti insurance policies:

1. Third-Party Liability-Only Policy: This policy, mandated by law, covers financial liabilities arising from accidents involving your Maruti Suzuki car. It includes compensation for injuries or fatalities caused to others and damage to their property. However, damages to your own car are not covered.

2. Comprehensive Policy: Often called a package policy, this plan offers all-encompassing coverage. It includes financial liabilities for third-party injuries or property damage, as well as damages to your car caused by natural disasters, theft, accidents, and more.

Add-ons for Comprehensive Policies

To enhance the coverage of your comprehensive policy, several add-ons are available, providing a more tailored and extensive protection plan for your Maruti Suzuki car.

Roadside Assistance Add-on: This cover ensures round-the-clock assistance in case your car breaks down. Services include flat tyre replacement, fuel refilling, jump-starting, towing, and lost key replacement. Zero Depreciation Add-on: This add-on eliminates the impact of depreciation on car parts during a claim, ensuring that the entire cost of repairs or replacements is covered. NCB Protect Add-on: Protects the accumulated No Claim Bonus even after making a claim, preserving your premium discounts. Return to Invoice Add-on: In case of theft or irreparable damage to your car, this add-on ensures the reimbursement of the car’s invoice value. Consumables Cover Add-on: This covers the cost of consumables like oil and lubricants during a claim. Engine Protect Add-on: Safeguards the engine against damages caused by water seepage. Loss of Personal Belongings Add-on: Covers the loss of personal belongings within the car due to theft or damage. Personal Accident Cover for Passengers Add-on: Extends personal accident cover to passengers traveling in your car.

Note: Add-ons will vary depending on your insurance policy

Benefits of Maruti Insurance

Investing in a Maruti insurance policy offers several advantages:

Legal Compliance: Fulfill the legal requirement of having car insurance, avoiding legal complications in case of accidents.

Fulfill the legal requirement of having car insurance, avoiding legal complications in case of accidents. Financial Security: Ensure financial security by covering third-party liabilities and potential repair costs.

Ensure financial security by covering third-party liabilities and potential repair costs. Personal Accident Cover: Mandatory personal accident cover provides a lump sum benefit for unforeseen contingencies. However, this must be bought separately.

Factors Affecting Premiums of Maruti Car Insurance

Understanding the factors that influence premiums helps in making informed decisions:

Age of the Car: Older cars have lower premiums.

Older cars have lower premiums. Make, Model, and Variant: Determines the car’s value, affecting the premium.

Determines the car’s value, affecting the premium. Fuel Type: Petrol cars usually have lower premiums than diesel cars.

Petrol cars usually have lower premiums than diesel cars. Insured Declared Value (IDV): Higher IDV results in higher premiums.

Higher IDV results in higher premiums. Modifications: Increased value due to modifications leads to higher premiums.

Increased value due to modifications leads to higher premiums. Registration Location: Premiums are higher in metropolitan cities due to increased accident risks.

Premiums are higher in metropolitan cities due to increased accident risks. Add-ons: Additional coverage increases premiums.

Additional coverage increases premiums. Discounts: Utilize available discounts to reduce premiums.

Things to Keep in Mind While Renewing Maruti Car Insurance

Before going for a car insurance renewal , consider these points:

Comparison of Plans: Compare different plans for the best coverage at the lowest premium.

Compare different plans for the best coverage at the lowest premium. Check IDV: Ensure the Insured Declared Value (IDV) is adequate for proper coverage.

Ensure the Insured Declared Value (IDV) is adequate for proper coverage. Choose Add-ons Wisely: Select add-ons based on your requirements.

Select add-ons based on your requirements. Utilis e NCB: Use the No Claim Bonus from your existing policy for premium discounts.

Use the No Claim Bonus from your existing policy for premium discounts. Renew Before Expiry: Renew before the expiry to avoid mandatory inspections.

How to Renew Maruti Car Insurance Policy

Follow these steps for your car insurance renewal online:

Visit ACKO or download the app. Login to your account with your credentials. Click on the policy card. Click on the renewal option and select the insurance plan and add-ons. Pay the premium online to complete the Maruti insurance renewal process.

Conclusion

Enhancing your Maruti Suzuki car insurance with the right add-ons is a strategic move towards comprehensive coverage. By understanding the intricacies of your policy and exploring the available options, you can safeguard your vehicle and financial well-being. Remember to keep track of your car insurance renewal deadline to avoid penalties and make informed choices to drive confidently. Stay protected, stay informed.

Visit ACKO to kick-start your journey towards comprehensive protection for your Maruti car today!

