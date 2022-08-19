Mental and Physical Side Effects of Financial Stress: What To Do

—

We know how stress can negatively affect all areas of our lives, and financial stress is no different. In fact, 72% of Americans report feeling stressed about money in the last month. It’s easy to push aside financial worries, they can seem so daunting and overwhelming, it’s almost natural to store them at the back of our minds and focus on other things.

That is, until the next set of bills are due, or it’s time to hunt for an apartment and you realize you may not pass a credit check.

The consequences of bad credit can bleed into every area of your life.

Top Side Effects of Bad Credit

1. Marriage Tension

Financial stress is one of the most common sources of tension in a relationship. A study by the National Library of Medicine has shown that unaddressed financial stress between two people is proven to have long-term mental and physical illness consequences.

TIP: Talk to a financial coach. They can help you communicate on neutral ground and get you both back on the same page and fighting this thing together.

2. Physical Illness

Stress is well-proven to cause migraines, heart disease, weight fluctuations, ulcers, and high blood pressure – it can often be found as the underlying issue to so many chronic illnesses we face today.

TIP: Declutter your budget. Take back control and know what you’re spending and why.

3. Mental Health Struggles

Poor financial health can easily create a cycle of tough mental health, leading to depression and anxiety.

TIP: Unplug from social media. 65% of Americans confirmed that social media has had a negative impact on their mental health. It’s a trigger for comparison, convincing you to spend money just to keep up with those you’re watching.

For a deeper look into the top 10 consequences of bad credit and easily actionable tips on what to do about it, CreditNinja has put together a great guide you can use.

Financial Self-Care Routine

Taking just 30 minutes a week to run through your financial self-care routine can have a very quick and long-lasting impact on your financial health. Take a look at the below infographic for 12 tips you can use to build your own routine.



