Modern Way to Design Your Own Custom Dress Shirt

At times online shopping can be overwhelming, especially when you’re trying to buy something as specific as a shirt. It is possible to spend hours looking for the perfect design and when you finally find it, realize that it doesn’t come in your size. Sometimes, the measurements are too confusing, and you give up and end up buying something simple like socks.

Here we have a solution for all of that: instead of looking for the perfect dress shirt, why don’t you design your own?

Yes, we know it might sound even more complicated than trying to find the perfect, pre-made shirt online. But rest assured, you don’t have to be a professional designer when you have tools like Deo Veritas’ Custom Dress Shirt Builder.

We have prepared a step-by-step guide on how to design a dress shirt yourself with the help of this online tool.

Overview

The interface is detailed but straightforward. You have the shirt-building tool on your left and the 3-D model on your right.

When designing a shirt you can choose the fabric, design, and size & measurement. Every choice you make will be illustrated on the 3-D model. You can rotate the model with your mouse or zoom in and out to get a better, closer look.

When designing a dress shirt, you can pick the color, material, thickness, price, and many more. If you already have the perfect dress shirt in your mind and you know all the details, you can use the filter tool (3 horizontal lines in the round button in the middle of the page) to very quickly make your perfect shirt.

A 4-Step Guide

Step 1: Fabric

Screenshot from Deoveritas.com webpage

This is where you choose the pattern and material. On the top left corner, there’s a search box that you can use to search for your preferred type of fabric.

For example, if you want a Cranford with Carolina Blue & White Oxford Stripe, type “Cranford” in the box and pick the one with the right pattern. You can hover the cursor over each fabric and click the info button to see details and have a closer look. In the info section, you will find detailed description of the material, thread count, weaving style, possible thickness, and price.

Step 2: Design

Screenshot from Deoveritas.com webpage

Here you can make modifications for everything on your custom dress shirt. From the basic features (collar, cuffs, placket) to the smallest details (back pleats, bottom cut, pocket, thread), they’re all up to you. Here are some of the features you can choose from:

Collar

You can choose the collar design based on your style. Depending on what suits you best or what look you want to have, you can decide between lots of collar styles, for example, the traditional forward point, the trend-setting cutaway, or the English spread.

Cuffs

When choosing cuffs, keep in mind where you will wear the shirt. If you want something that can be appropriate for both business and casual meetings, go for the standard, straight cuffs. If you are looking for something more adventurous, have a look at the angle cuffs (you can choose from 2 button or 3 button angle). Rounded cuffs will give you a more elegant, stylish look. And for a bold look for a special occasion, choose the cocktail cuffs.

Placket

For those unfamiliar with the term, “placket” refers to the centre front of the shirt where the buttons lies. Deo Veritas offers lots of options – standard front placket, French placket, fly front, popover, tuxedo pleated and tuxedo front plain. The standard and French placket will be perfect for everyday wear, but fly front will look amazing and chic with a suit for a more special occasion.

Step 3: Fit

Screenshot from Deoveritas.com webpage

With the Deo Veritas’ Custom Dress Shirt Builder, you can customize your shirt instead of picking from a fixed set of sizes. There are 4 methods on how to figure out your size.

The first method is QSizing, which includes 10 simple questions. This algorithm has been used by 10K customers to achieve the perfect fit.

The fastest way how to measure for a shirt is to use the standard sizing method. You will have to measure the collar and sleeve length of a shirt you already own and choose the answers that apply to you from a short dropdown menu. There is also a video guide to show how to correctly measure the parts of your shirt. Since it is based on off-the-rack shirts rather than tailored ones and you choose some options from broad categories (f.e. fit style, shoulders, height and weight), the accuracy is only medium.

You can also grab a measuring tape and follow the traditional body sizing method. This one can get a little bit tricky, but the video guide will make the process easier.

If you already have a perfectly fitted shirt in your wardrobe, take measurements of that one and use the “measure a shirt” option. The measurements will be based on a shirt that fits you very well. So you can expect that the new one will suit you just as well as the first one.

Step 4: Confirm

Not much left to say, this is the part where have everything done and confirm your order.

Conclusion

Hopefully, with this guide, you’ll be able to use the DeoVeritas dress shirt builder tool with confidence. If you love online shopping and perfectly fitted shirts, this is something you should definitely check out.

