Mortgages Rates Increase To Highest Levels Since 2019

According to data from Freddie Mac this week, the average mortgage loan rate for a 30-year mortgage is now 4.42%. The last time rates were at this level was more than 3 years ago, and well before the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, it was in January 2019. Rates increased by 0.26 percent compared to the prior week, which some have called the biggest one-week increase since the early 1990s. This clearly has monumental consequences for consumers and the United States housing market.

The primary mortgage market survey by Freddie Mac also indicated an increase in the 15 year fixed rate mortgage and the 5 year adjustable-rate mortgage. When you combine this with high gas prices and skyrocketing inflation, the next few months could be a difficult period for many consumers in the United States. The higher rates alone impact housing affordability but inflation also limits the growth in disposable income of consumers. Importantly, all of this is occurring before the Federal Reserve really starts increasing interest rates.

The Freddie Mac interest rate data is based on a nationwide survey that they’ve conducted since 1971. The survey is conducted weekly and includes lenders of all types such as thrifts, credit unions, commercial banks and mortgage lending companies. Indeed, we decided to visit several lender websites and confirmed the increase in mortgage rates. For example, Bank of America, one of the biggest banks in the country, as of this writing has a 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 4.82% (this is on an annual percentage rate basis). For a 15-year mortgage and 5-year adjustable-rate mortgage the rates offered by Bank of America are 3.625%. The same goes for lesser-known community banks and credit unions. Goetz Credit Union for example – which is a credit union based in Missouri that has over 12,000 members and $86 million in assets – currently is offering an APR of 4.5% for a 15 year home loan and 5% for a 20 year home loan.

Some of the increase can be explained by the Federal Reserve’s announcement on March 16th that they would be increasing the target rate by 0.25%, which has a cascading effect across the financial sector. What remains to be seen is what all of this means for the U.S. housing market. Up until now it has continued to be very difficult to purchase homes in the country with stories about bidding wars for properties and new listings being taken off market after only a few minutes. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index reading for January was released this week and showed that the rate of U.S. home price increases accelerated that month.

The index measures prices across 20 U.S. cities and is a reasonable proxy for the overall country. However, as noted earlier, the reading was for the month of January and clearly, a lot has happened since then. It seems very unlikely that home price growth will continue to accelerate given the combination of continued inflation and higher mortgages rates.

This content is brought to you by Aleem Butt.

