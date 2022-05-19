—

Motley Fool is an investing platform with a plethora of services. Whether you’re looking for something to help you plan for retirement or just using the regular signature service for stock picks, Motley Fool likely has what you’re looking for. One of these services is Everlasting Stocks. The name alludes to what it is about. Let’s figure out if it’s a service you can’t miss.

What is Motley Fool Everlasting Stocks?

Motley Fool Everlasting Stocks is a newer service to grace the platform and it also gives stock picks like the traditional Motley Fool Stock Advisor and Rule Breakers. The focus of Everlasting Stocks is to help investors build a long-term portfolio, one that is diverse and made up of stocks that are intended to beat the market .

As said, the name hints at what the service provides. The stock picks from Everlasting Stocks are ones that you can invest in and hold indefinitely. The Rule Breakers and headlining Stock Advisor services have proven year after year to have very decent returns, so how does Everlasting Stocks match up? So far, the returns are 100%.

Motley Fool Everlasting Stocks Review – The Features

Let’s take a deeper dive into what you get with the service, and whether it’s the best idea to solely commit to it, or to use it as a complementary service in this Motley Fool Everlasting Stocks review.

Pricing

Compared to many other services and also ones on Motley Fool , Everlasting Stocks is considered quite affordable at $99/month (don’t worry we have a discount link at the end), or your choice of monthly payments of $39. Of course, you save a lot more if you go with the annual plan, and those who pick this option have a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Portfolio Builder

Yes, Motley Fool Everlasting Stocks has recommendations and picks, but it isn’t just a service that resembles its big brothers the Stock Advisor and Rule Breakers, because Motley Fool already built those really well. Everlasting Stocks takes a different approach and focuses on building a whole portfolio that’s diversified and effective. Typically, the ratio is 10% ETFs, 10% bonds/cash, and the rest is dedicated to stocks.

Once you sign up, you gain instant access to 25 stock picks and one ETF. The service will also update you monthly on the performances and rankings. You can use the report as a guideline for what to buy and sell. You will also see notable movers within the monthly updates that are highly useful.

Stock Recommendations

The portfolio you build with Everlasting Stocks is meant to hold forever, but that doesn’t mean you can’t switch things up a bit with their recommendations that come monthly, quarterly or annually.

The best part about our Motley Fool Everlasting Stocks review was the platform navigation. It’s very intuitive and you can see all the stock recommendations organized by period.

Alerts

You don’t really have to lift a finger with Everlasting Stocks’ buy and sell alerts. The team is always doing the work for you and if they notice stocks that are worth buying and/or selling in your portfolio, they will let you know via an alert.

Don’t be surprised if all you are getting are buy alerts. Since the platform is dedicated to everlasting stocks that are meant for long-term holds, it’s pretty rare to get a sell alert.

You don’t have to take the team’s word for it. After all, it’s your money and you have full control. However, each alert is accommodated by research to back up their suggestion. You can read through it and if you don’t agree, don’t buy. But we have found that the reasoning behind their suggestions is usually solid.

Motley Fool Everlasting Stocks Performance

We mentioned the performance briefly at the beginning, but what’s the breakdown of Everlasting Stocks’ returns?

On average, it’s about 6%, but of course, the percentage varies by year. It’s important to note that the service is in its infancy – it’s 3 years old to be exact. So there is plenty of room for the service to grow and develop.

Is Everlasting Stocks For You?

The price is not a consideration for Everlasting Stocks, because it’s quite affordable for what you get. If you are a long-term investor or you are looking to supplement your existing investing tactics with a portfolio dedicated to long-term stocks, then Everlasting Stocks is a great option. It’s a service that isn’t just about individual stock picks, it focuses on helping you build an entire portfolio.

It can be a standalone service and function pretty well for low-risk and relatively hands-off investors, but we found that it works the best in tandem with other services on Motley Fool.

Bottom Line

Don’t be limited by short-term gains and don’t be spooked by temporary market fluctuations. Motley Fool Everlasting Stocks is meant to stay, and so are its recommendations and the portfolio you build. Use this link to get a discount today!

