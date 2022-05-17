—

If you’re an investor looking for financial advice, then chances are you have heard of the Motley Fool. Sometimes just called “The Fool”, the founders, the Gardner brothers, have been giving useful and very helpful financial advice since 1993. The Motley Fool can be broken down into various services for different purposes, and the Rule Breakers is one of them.

The Motley Fool Breakdown

Before we dive into the Motley Fool Rule Breakers Review, we’re going to tackle what the company is about. The platform gives users free and paid services and Motley Fool’s focus is to bring stock analysis data to users.

Founded back in July 1993 by David and Tom Gardner , the platform has become a big player in the investment industry and a leading source for investment information. All the data and info Motley Fool provides is geared towards one thing – making sure investors get high returns.

This is Motley Fool in a nutshell, and the Motley Fool Rule Breakers is a service offered by Motley Fool – for a price.

What is Motley Fool Rule Breakers?

The Rule Breakers part of Motley Fool is a subscription service that is focused on growth stocks and companies that have the potential for exponential growth. It gives users two monthly stock picks, much like Motley Fool’s main service, the Stock Advisor.

However, what sets the Rule Breakers apart is it tries to look for “the underdog”, companies that do not have a lot of eyes on them but may have the potential for explosive growth and give investors explosive returns.

Aside from the 2 monthly stock picks, complete with live streams with an analyst explaining the picks, new members to the platform will also get a list of starter stocks all for the price of $299 a year, but we have a discount for you at the end.

Motley Fool Rule Breakers Review – What Do You Get?

By now you know Motley Fool Rule Breakers gets you monthly stock picks and beginner stocks (foundational stocks), but is that all? No, it isn’t you get more than that.

New signups to Motley Fool Rule Breakers can also get access to foundational stocks that are published annually which is the program’s recommendation to keep in your portfolio, and you get the Best Buys, which are published around mid-month.

The Bonus Reports are where you can get bonus info on sectors that have the potential for very high growth and the evidence that supports Motley Fool’s suggestion. The live content available to stream whenever you have time will give expert insight into the market and you can hone your investing skills with this vault of helpful resources.

Motley Fool Rule Breakers VS. Stock Advisor

Motley Fool’s signature service, Stock Advisor, gives members advice from both Gardner brothers that have suggestions for riskier and safer stock picks. It’s important to note that investors shouldn’t look at it from a Rule Breakers vs. Stock Advisor point of view.

The services are meant to complement each other, which is what the Gardner brothers intended. It isn’t an either-or situation (which eliminates the need to spend time weighing out the options).

Stock Advisor is there giving investors advice about the stock market and best buys all year round, while Rule Breakers is supplemental, bringing in data for high-growth companies that are more under the radar. Imagine the power and knowledge you will have with both of these programs.

Should You Try Motley Fool Rule Breakers?

Should you go for the Rule Breakers program if you already have Stock Advisor? If you don’t have a Motley Fool account of any kind, is it worth trying? Let’s find out.

We highly suggest getting the Stock Advisor program if you want the best monthly picks to help focus your investments and see returns. Don’t underestimate the benefits that the Rule Breakers portion can bring, even on its own.

Rule Breakers unlocks doors to many opportunities Stock Advisor and other financial advice platforms may miss with access to companies that may be overlooked and bring diversity to your portfolio. Again, there is no harm in getting both since the investment methodologies they operate on are different.

Pros

A track record that shows it beats the market

30-day money-back guarantee

Not very expensive for what you get

Research reports and live streams

Cons

More volatile than Stock Advisor

Bottom Line

We teased a discount at the very beginning of our Motley Fool Rule Breakers review that shaves off some of the $299 annual fee for Rule Breakers. Use our link here to get a discount and pay just $99 for the first year! Don’t worry if you’re still on the fence as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Get access to the best stock picks monthly and spotlights on unique companies now at a discounted rate!

