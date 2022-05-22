—

Retirement is what most of the population is saving for, or at least putting some money away for the later years. Having a good retirement plan and financial target are important keys to a successful and comfortable retirement. There are many apps and services out there that claim to be the best, and even Motley Fool, an investment platform, has a plan for retirement. Is it legit and worth it? Let’s find out in this Motley Fool Rule Your Retirement Review.

What is Motley Fool Rule Your Retirement?

Motley Fool was established in 1993 by the Gardner brothers, Tom and David Gardner, and is largely a financial advice platform for stocks. Members of the Motley Fool get access to financial news and investment advice and advisory services. The Rule Your Retirement portion of Motley Fool is a service that focuses on getting users ready for retirement.

The service helps with your retirement planning, and it is led by Robert Brokamp, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP). His aim is to help Motley Fool Rule Your Retirement members grow their wealth and maximize opportunities to do so.

Of course, this added service will come at a price, but we have a discount link for you that will shave some of the $149 regular price per year later on in the article.

Motley Fool Rule Your Retirement Review – What You Get

Pricing

Most people look for the price before committing to a service, and this we completely understand. The Motley Fool Rule Your Retirement will cost an additional $149 per year. It’s not very steep for all that you get, and there is a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee just in case the service isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Educational Content

One thing Rule Your Retirement members get is access to a treasure trove of knowledge with articles and guides to help you learn and make better decisions. There are hundreds of topics and new articles are being added all the time so the content is always up-to-date.

The content is very well-rounded and covers topics that are directly about retirement, or have an indirect effect such as health and wellness. After all, your quality of life will suffer if your state of mind isn’t right.

With your membership, you also get automatically subscribed to the newsletter, and even monthly stock recommendations, financial news, and analyses.

Financial Planning

The resources we outlined above can help with your financial planning and offer insight into pressing questions such as “how much do I need to retire”, and how to maximize payments. Our Motley Fool Rule Your Retirement review also showed that the service provides model portfolios , which function as a very useful learning tool for understanding the market.

Supportive Community

You can also get in touch with a very supportive community of fellow Motley Fool Rule Your Retirement members. The message board is very interactive and engaging where people can gather to discuss things they have learned with the service and share advice and knowledge. It’s also a safe space to ask for assistance and guidance from others who have more experience.

Customer Service and Support

Aside from getting help from the active community, you can also reach out to customer support for the information you need. They have an online contact form you can fill out detailing your query, or you can make use of the toll-free number. The platform also has a comprehensive knowledge base and FAQ section that will most likely hold the answer to your question.

Is Motley Fool Rule Your Retirement for You?

The Motley Fool is, of course, great for those looking to plan for retirement or for those who are close to retirement age to figure out if the route they are on is correct. Because the newsletter is so comprehensive and users get monthly advice as well, Rule Your Retirement is useful for people who are learning how to invest as well.

If you are already at retirement age, the service can still help you figure out how to maximize and take advantage of other areas such as health and tax benefits.

Motley Fool Retirement Pros and Cons

Pros

Model portfolios

Discount with our link

Makes retirement planning easy

Access to helpful and valuable learning resources

Newsletter

Takes a relatively low-risk approach

Cons

Marketing emails for other Motley Fool services

Bottom Line

Motley Fool Rule Your Retirement works very well well with other Motley Fool services and really doesn’t cost that much if you break it down per month. The service is excellent for people of any age, whether they are thinking of retiring or not, because it can pave the way to success and the educational content covers a wide range of topics. If you don’t feel like paying $149 upfront, use our link to get a discount of $99 for the first year or $149 for two years!

