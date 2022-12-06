Mountain Biking for Beginners: How to Make The First Off-Road Biking Steps

—

So, you decided to try mountain biking. Excellent choice. Mountain biking is one of the best outdoor activities for people who love adrenaline. Mountain biking is just like ordinary biking but many times more exciting. You ride through uneven terrains, jump over rocks, go downhill through the mountains, and much more.

If you’ve never tried mountain biking, you must know the essential information about it. Mountain biking is not easy, and no matter how skilled and experienced you are in riding the bike through the city streets, this is a different sport.

In this article, we share the crucial information you must know before going on your first off-road mountain biking adventure. Keep reading to learn more about it, and find out what to mind before getting on the mountain bike.

Don’t Underestimate Safety Measures

Mountain biking is an outdoor activity. A mountain biker will ride their bike through uneven terrains and has to be extremely careful to be successful. A slight error and they might fall off, hurting themselves. This is why safety equipment is mandatory for all mountain bikers, especially beginners.

Never go mountain biking without wearing a protective helmet, goggles, knee and elbow pads, specialized mountain biking gloves, pants, armor, boots, and a neck brace. All of these may differ depending on your chosen trail type. You won’t wear the same type of armor, gloves, and boots while riding enduro and trail riding.

Pick the Right Bike for You

Most pro bikers have multiple different mountain bikes because they use them for different tracks. As mentioned above, different mountain biking tracks and styles require a different bike. Riding downhill requires a strong and durable fork with outstanding brakes, while dirt jumping needs flawless suspension and a lightweight frame.

Choose the bike depending on the trail type, but also make sure you ride a bike that is perfect for you in size and style. Depending on your height, you’ll want a bigger or smaller one. Also, the brand and the style play a major role. Choose a well-known brand to ensure quality, safety, and comfort. Opt for Trek, Specialized, Yeti, or Polygon bikes . You can’t miss using these.

Keep Your Body Flexible While Riding

The first lesson after you get on the bike is to keep your hands on the handlebars and to relax your body. Of course, don’t relax enough to fall off on the first obstacle, but keep it flexible so that the jumps and bumps won’t hurt you.

While riding, you should have your knees bent while standing on the paddles and be ready for anything. Become one with the bike. As the suspension goes up and down, so should your entire body. If you remain stiff and frightened while being up there, you’ll only hurt yourself.

Don’t Forget to Use the Shifter Frequently

Mountain bikes come with a gear shifter, which is essential for a smooth ride. Many beginners focus too much on their balance and riding, forgetting about the shifts. Shift the gears frequently. Just like any other vehicle, you can’t start your ride in the fifth gear, and you can’t go full swing in the first.

Use the shifter for the perfect experience. Start slow and progressively accelerate while shifting the gears simultaneously. If you’ve been riding an ordinary bike before, you’ll learn how to quickly control all aspects of the mountain bike.

5. Never Go Mountain Biking Alone

Mountain biking is not an ordinary sport. Just one wrong move, and you may find yourself with your head in the dirt. Going on an adventure alone is not recommended because you never know what the day will bring.

Organize a trip with someone experienced and skilled enough. They will know what to do in tough situations but will also teach some tips and tricks about riding the bike better. This is essential for any beginner.

6. Try Easy Trails First and Tougher Ones Later

It’s understandable that you want the adrenaline, but don’t let yourself go from the top of a mountain on your first mountain biking attempt. There’s a 99% chance you’ll fall off the bike and fly into a tree or rock, ending up badly.

Instead, try easier tracks first. Try dirt jumping, cross-country riding, or tracks that are not as complicated and dangerous. When you’re experienced enough, you can go for that true adrenaline.

Conclusion

Mountain biking is so exciting. Everyone who tried at least once going through off-road tracks says there’s no going back – that’s the sport for them. If you’re not fond of tackling obstacles with your bike and adrenaline is not for you, you’ll surely prefer something more laid back. If you love mountain biking, use this list to be as better as possible.

